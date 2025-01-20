Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Less is More Event- Get Free Diamonds

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where the battlefield has been taken over by Naruto Shippuden and his friends. The new Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab gets free rewards on the platform where you can get Jiraiya Bundle and Free Naruto Battle Card by just completing some missions in the event. Free Fire MAX and Naruto Collab also comes with some awesome theme-based luck royale events like the Naruto Ascension Event and the Sasuke Ring Event, where you get a chance to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards like the exclusive Naruto Bundle and the popular Sasuke Bundle in the event.

However, all the Luck Royale events require you to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds for spinning in the event, and Free Fire MAX redeem codes are an easy way to earn some Free Fire MAX diamonds, in game costumes and weapons for free in the game. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 20th January, 2025 in order to get access to various in-game rewards. You can also take part in the Less is More Event, and as the name suggests it is an excellent opportunity to get extra Top Up of diamonds for free, if you have less diamonds in your account. So, the lesser number of diamonds you have, the more you get in the event.

Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20th of January 2025

RD3TZK7WME65

F8YC4TN6VKQ9

WD4XJ7WQZ42A

HZ2RM8VW9TP7

JF6AT3ZREM45

KFN9Y6XW4Z89

MN3XK4TY9EP1

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

V44ZX8Y7GJ52

XN7TP5RM3K49

ZRW3J4N8VX56

TFX9J3Z2RP64

FF9MJ31CXKRG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HFNSJ6W74Z48

Free Fire MAX Less is More Event- Launch Date

The event was launched on 18th of January 2024 and will be available for the next 4 days on the server.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Less is More Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the ‘Diamond’ icon on your home screen.

Here go to the ‘Less is More’ event in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, you will get discount on Free Fire MAX Diamonds Top Up for 520 diamonds based on the number of diamonds you currently have in your account.

Free Fire MAX Top Up Price for 520 diamonds and the Number of Diamonds you have in your Account

Diamonds in Your Account Top Up Price for 520 Diamonds 0 Rs. 160 (60% Off) 50 Rs. 240 (40% Off) 150 Rs. 320 (20% Off) 300 Rs 400 (0% Off)

The actual price of Top Up for 520 diamonds is Rs. 400, but with a 0- account balance, you can get 520 Free Fire MAX diamonds for just Rs.160 (60% Off). Free Fire MAX ‘Less is More’ Top Up Event is available for a limited time on the server, and this event is an excellent opportunity for the players to get some extra Free Fire MAX Diamonds for free in the game.

