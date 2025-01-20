Free Fire MAX Naruto Royale Event and Ninja Emote Trials-Get Free Emotes

Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab is on a full swing on the gaming platform, and every new event launched under the new collab brings you some exclusive free rewards. Apart from all the free rewards events under Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab, the event also brings to you an opportunity to take part in Luck Royale theme-based events like Naruto Ascension and the newly launched Naruto Royale event. Naruto Royale is another theme-based Luck Royale Event, where you get an opportunity to spin with the help of your Free Fire MAX diamonds and earn rewards like the ‘The Ninja Tails Theme Arrival Animation’ and Naruto-themed M4A1 Gun skin. Another event that will get you some free Ninja Emotes on the platform is the Ninja Emote Trials, where you need to log in daily in order to get free emotes like the Ninja Run.

Free Fire MAX Naruto Royale Event- Launch

The event was launched on the 19th of January 2025 and will be available across all servers for the next 21 days. The players have ample time to make spins in the event and earn some fabulous theme-based prizes.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Naruto Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Naruto Royale Event.

First spin is free in the event, and after that you would be required to use 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 100 diamonds (50% off) for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Naruto Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

The Nine Tails Theme Animation Arrival (Flies with Airplane and Burning Effect)

M4A1- Naruto Theme

Obito Headwear

Other Prizes

Backpack- Punkster

Skyboard- Punkster

The Innocent Look

Pan- Emerald Bloom

Parachute- Head Hunting

Manly Cologne

Bat- Knockout Swing

Loot Box- Frenzy Bunny

Free Fire MAX Ninja Emote Trials Event- Launch

Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab was launched across Free Fire MAX servers on the 10th of January 2025 and will be available till the 9th of February 2025. A new free event Ninja Emote Trials has been launched for the server and the event will run from the 18th of January 2025 to the 22nd January 2025.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Ninja Emote Trials Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to ‘Naruto Shippuden’ in the top-bar menu.

Here click on the ‘Ninja Emote Trials’.

How to Get a Free Ninja Emote in the Ninja Emote Trials Event?

To get a free Ninja emote in the Ninja Emote Trials Event, you need to log in daily for the log in rewards. Here you can find the various log in rewards for daily log in on the platform:

Log in Days Rewards 3 days A Thousand Years of Suffering Ninja Emote 4 Days Ninja Run Emote 1 Day Ninja Sign Emote 2 Days Clone Jutsu Emote

Free Fire MAX and Naruto Collab Event is bringing some exclusive theme-based events on the platform. The players can take part in all the events to get these exclusive rewards and this will help them to level up their game.

