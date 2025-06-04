Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today-Get Arrival Animation Bullet Master, Diamonds and Skins

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game which brings regular updates and new events to the platform. This not only keeps the gameplay engaging for the players, but also allows them to grab some exclusive rewards in the game. Right now, after the Evo Vault Event, a new event Arrival Animation has been launched for the server and the event brings Bullet Master Arrival Animation as an exclusive reward. Apart from regular events and updates, Free Fire MAX publishes Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for the players on a daily basis. Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes can be redeemed against exciting freebies like costumes, weapons, diamonds, gun skins and various other in-game items in the game for free. Garena publishes these redeem codes on a daily basis, but the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 4, 2025

HJKL56POIUYT

MNBV34ASDFZX

POIU90ZXCVNM

ASDF67GHJKL9

BNML12ZXCVBN

GFDS78POIUAS

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

LKJH67QWERTB

JHGF01LKJHGF

CVBN45QWERTY

QWER89ASDFGH

YUIO34LKJMNB

ZXCV23BNMLKP

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event- Grab Bullet Master Arrival Animation

Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new event Arrival Animation, Bullet Master. The event brings exclusive reward Arrival Animation- Bullet Master to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event- Release Date

The event was launched today on June 4, 2025, and will stay on the server for the 14 days. It is a luck royale faded wheel event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win exclusive rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, got to the Luck Royale section in the Left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Arrival Animation Faded Wheel Event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Now, click on ‘Confirm’. The prizes you don’t want would be removed from the screen.

Now, you can make your first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event- Rewards

Bullet Master- Arrival Animation

Cube Fragment x 2

Poppin’ (Groza + M24) Weapon Loot Crate

Pan- Rave Skater

Pet Food x 2

Supply Crate

Skyboard- Sauce Swagger

Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Parang- Mobile Greatsword

Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event will be there on the server for a limited time. You need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn exclusive rewards in the event.

