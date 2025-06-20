Free Fire MAX Anniversary Ring Event-Get Exclusive Infinity Bundles at 80% Off

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where engaging content is launched for the players on a regular basis. Free Fire MAX is celebrating its 8th Anniversary starting today, June 20, 2025, and the Anniversary events launched in the game bring exclusive rewards for the players. After the Wall Royale Event, the latest event in Free Fire MAX is the Anniversary Ring Event, and the event brings exclusive rewards like the Infinity Conductor Bundle (male) and Infinity Captain Bundle (female).

Free Fire MAX Anniversary Ring Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Anniversary Ring event has been launched today on June 20, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 21 days. It is a luck royale event, so the players need to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to spin and earn rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Anniversary Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Anniversary Ring Event.

Here, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. One spin will cost you 4 (80% off) Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 40 Free Fire MAX diamonds, instead of 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds (80% off).

Free Fire MAX Anniversary Ring Event- Rewards

Infinity Conductor Bundle (Male)

Infinity Captain Bundle (Female)

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Anniversary Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The Universal Ring Tokens owned by you can be exchanged against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the exclusive rewards you can earn against certain number of Universal Ring Tokens.

Infinity Conductor Bundle (Male) x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Infinity Captain Bundle (Female) x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Infinity Loops x 100 Universal Ring Tokens

Infinity Facepaint x 40 Universal Ri ng Tokens

Backpack- Waggor’s Gift x 20 Universal Ring Tokens

Skyboard- Astro Infinity x 20 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Royal Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Golden Roar (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ting Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX Anniversary Ring event will stay on the server for a limited time. The plyers are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event and earn some exclusive rewards.

