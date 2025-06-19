PlayStation Mid-Year Sale 2025-Games Like GTA 5 at Prices that are a Steal Deal

PlayStation has launched its Mid-Year Sale for the year 2025, and it has titles that have never been on discount before. You would be surprised to know that titles like Black Myth Wukong, Call of Duty Black Ops 6, EA Sports FC 25, GTA 5, Forza Horizon 5 and more are on discount in this PlayStation Sale. The sale is on and will stay on the server till July 3, 2025. So, you have limited time grab a copy of your favorite title and add it your PlayStation Games library. Here are some of the popular deals from the PlayStation Store, and you can visit the PlayStation India Store for browsing more deals.

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is a Chinese mythology-oriented game, which took the world by storm with its gameplay mechanism and storyline. It helped China to set foot in the gaming market, and this game has never been on sale before.

You can now get Black Myth Wukong for Rs. 3199 (20% off) for PS5.

Black Myth Wukong Digital Edition is also on sale and is available for Rs. 3839 (20% off) for PS5.

Black Myth Wukong Deluxe Edition Upgrade is available for Rs. 640 (20% off) for PS5.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6- Vault Edition

Activision has announced the next game in the Call of Duty Series, but Call of Duty Black Ops 6 still retains its charm. The game is available for PS5 for Rs. 5,199 (35% off) in the PlayStation mid-year sale.

EA Sports FC 25

The latest entry in the FC series by EA, EA Sports FC 25, let’s you team up with 5v5 Rush. The game offers a new way to play with friends in Football Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Kick-Off with small-sided gameplay. EA Sports FC 25 is available for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 2,999 (60% off) with the PlayStation mid-year deal.

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition

Drive hundreds of the world’s greatest car in the open world of Mexico with Forza Horizon 5. You can now get the game for Rs. 4319 for PS5 (20% off) with the mid-year sale.

Grand Theft Auto 5

Play the popular action-adventure GTA Series game at a price that’s a real steal. You can purchase GTA 5 for PS4 and PS5 for Rs. 1,517 (67% off) with the mid-year deals on PlayStation.

Grand Theft Auto Online

Grand Theft Auto Online has just received a new DLC. Money fronts. You can now play the game on PS5 for Rs. 837 (50% off).

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

The latest and a very successful entry in the genre of action-adventure games Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games is now available for PS5 for Rs. 1,539 (80% off).

Arc Survival Ascended

A survival game available for your PS5 for Rs. 1,374 (50% off).

Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition

Get the magical game for Rs. 1324 (75% off) for PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation mid-year deal includes various other games across genres, and this refers to games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin’s Creed Games, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and many more. The deals will stay in the store for a limited time, and it is the best opportunity for you to visit the PlayStation Store and grab a copy of your favorite game.

Also Read:

Sony’s PlayStation Portable 2 Reported to be AMD Powered with AI Upscaling and 16GB RAM

GTA 6 Story Reported to be Rejected Three Times, Resulting in Dan Houser’s Exit

GTA 6 Wanted System Details Reveal Realistic Police Combat Tactics-Rumors

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations on June 20, 2025-Get Free Gloo Wall