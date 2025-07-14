Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event-Get the Stylish Grand Debut Arrival Animation

Free Fire MAX launches new events and updates on a regular basis and this keeps the players engaged with the game. Right now, Free Fire MAX is offering 4.56 million free diamonds to the players in the India with a new DDAKJI Master Challenge event that falls under Free Fire MAX x Squid Game Collab. Apart from these free events, Free Fire MAX also launches some Luck Royale Events on a regular basis, and one such event is the Faded Wheel event where the players can customize their prize pool. Now, after the Neon Ring Event, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Arrival Animation Faded Wheel event for the platform. The event brings exclusive rewards like Grand Debut Arrival Animation and Parachute – Street Dominance.

Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation event has been launched today on July 14, 2025. The event will continue to stay on the server for the next 8 days. It is a Luck Royale event, so the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Arrival Animation Event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Click on ‘Confirm’. Your final prize pool will now be available on your screen.

Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated.

Diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event- Rewards

Grand Debut Arrival Animation

Ink Lock (MAG-7 + Kar98k) Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Loot Box- Thrash Goth

Cube Fragment x 2

Pet Food x 2

Supply Crate x 2

Parachute – Street Dominance

Hawk King (Vector) Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Armor Crate x 2

Backpack- Bejeweled

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

Ink Lock (MAG-7 + Kar98k) Weapon Loot Crate

Range ++

Movement Speed +

Reload Speed –

Hawk King (Vector) Weapon Loot Crate

Movement Speed +

Range +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Arrival Animation Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

