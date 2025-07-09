Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event 2025-Shine with the Raining Coins Emote

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game which launches events and upgrades on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Now, after the Multiplayer Skywing Event, a new Emote Royale event has been launched for the server. The event brings some awesome emotes like the Raining Coins Emote, and Flowers of Love as rewards to the platform. Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event is a Luck Royale Event, and you are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale event has been launched today on July 9, 2025 for the server and will stay on the server for the next 15 days. You need to make spins with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win exclusive emotes from the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Emote Royale Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 4 diamonds (80% Off) and 10+1 spins will cost you 40 diamonds (80% Off).

Grand Prize is guaranteed in less than equal to 50 spins.

There is no repeated Grand Prize in the event.

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Raining Coins Emote

Flowers of Love Emote

Soul Shining Emote

Shake with Me Emote

Other Prizes

Swift Melody (Top)

Double Prosperity (Top)

Shorts (Desert)

Shorts (Jungle)

Backpack- K.O. Night

Turquoise Warning

Turquoise Spirit Banner

Grenade- Beach Ball

Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert) Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) x 1

Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Kami Series (M82B + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Violet Fear (G36) Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Winter Bones Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Road Savvy (G36) Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Armor Crate x 1

Supply Crate x 1

Leg Pockets x 1

Pocket Market x 1

Bonfire x 1

Airdrop Aid x 1

Secret Clue x 1

Bounty Token x 1

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event brings some exclusive emotes like the Raining Coins emote to the platform for the players. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event and grab some exclusive rewards.

