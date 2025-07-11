Free Fire MAX Neon Ring Event-Get Neon Glow Bundle and Gloo Wall Neon

Free Fire Max launches events and gameplay updates on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Most of the events launched for the server are Luck Royale events, which require you to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event. Now, after the Emote Royale event, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Luck Royale event, Neon Ring Event for the server. The event brings exclusive rewards like the Neon Glow Bundle and Gloo Wall- Neon Party to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Neon Ring Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Neon Ring event has been launched today on July 11, 2025, and will stay for the next 15 days on the server. It is a Luck Royale event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Neon Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Neon Ring Event.

Now, you need to make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% Off).

Free Fire MAX Neon Ring Event- Rewards

Neon Glow Bundle

Loot Box- Neon Club

Gloo Wall- Neon Party

Disco Ball Mask

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Neon Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

You can exchange the Universal Ring Tokens owned by you for some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required in exchange for these rewards.

Neon Glow Bundle x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Gloo Wall- Neon Party x 100 Universal Ring Tokens

Disco Ball Mask x 75 Universal Ring Tokens

Sports Car- Neon Club x 50 Universal Ring Tokens

Loot Box- Neon Club x 25 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Goldrim Tribute (Thompson + Kord) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Operano Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Phoenix Knight (Mini Uzi + AUG) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Tokens

Bounty Tokens x 1 Universal Ring Tokens

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Tokens

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX Neon Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time. You are required to spend your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win exclusive rewards in the event.

