Free Fire MAX Multiplayer Skywing Event-Get Skywing Loaded Ride at 77% Off

Free Fire MAX continuously releases new events and updates on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Events are one of the fan favorite events in Free Fire MAX, as they allow the players to customize their Prize Pool. After the popular Evo Vault Event and the Golden Top Criminal Event, Free Fire MAX has now launched Multiplayer Skywing Faded Wheel Event. The event brings exclusive rewards like the Multiplayer Skywing- Loaded Ride and Bat- Buttercup Dusk to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Multiplayer Skywing Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Multiplayer Skywing Event was launched today on July 7, 2025 and will stay on the server till the next 8 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win some exclusive rewards in the Multiplayer Skywing Event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Multiplayer Skywing Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Multiplayer Skywing event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Click on ‘Confirm’. Your final prize pool will now be available on your screen.

Now, you can make the first spin with 2 Free Fire MAX Diamonds. You are getting an opportunity to make your first spin at 77% off in the event.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Multiplayer Skywing Event- Rewards

Multiplayer Skywing- Loaded Ride

Cube Fragment x 2

Wound Strokes (VSS) Weapon Loot x 2

Bat- Buttercup Dusk

Pet Food x 2

Supply Crate x 2

Loot Box- Haven Warrior

Ice Blossoms (M60) Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Armor Crate x 2

Backpack- Crowned Roar

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

Wound Strokes (VSS) Loot Crate

Range ++

Magazine +

Movement Speed –

Ice Blossoms (M60) Weapon Loot Crate

Magazine +

Damage +

Movement Speed –

Free Fire MAX Multiplayers Skywing Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The event requires the players to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Free Events- Check Schedule and Free Rewards

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Itachi Teaser-Release Date and Expected Rewards

Free Fire MAX Golden Heist Arrival Animation Event-Get 80% Off on First 2 Spins

Rockstar Games is Officially Launching GTA 5 in Middle East-Preparing for GTA 6 Launch?