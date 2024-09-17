Free Fire MAX Backpack Royale Event-Get the Backpack of Your Choice

Free Fire Max events and updates are extremely innovative, and what makes them even more interesting are the themed rewards associated with them. Recently, Free Fire Max has launched a new event Backpack Royale, and the event can be accessed for the next 7 days on the server. The event was launched on 16th September 2024 and for the next 7 days the players can take part in the event and win exclusive rewards like the Backpack- Denim Wings and Backpack- Big Bucks. Just like other Luck Royale events, The Backpack Event is also a pure luck-based event, and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to make spins in the event and earn rewards.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Backpack Royale Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Now, go to the Free Fire MAX Backpack Event.

· You will need 9 diamonds to make your first spin and 90 diamonds to make 11 spins in the event.

· Grand Prizes will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Backpack Event Rewards

Grand Prize

The grand prize for the event offers a range of four exclusive backpacks for the players.

Backpack- Demi Wings

Backpack- Big Bucks

Backpack- Digi Smiley

Backpack- Universe Shatter

Other Prizes

Skyboard- Burning Flap

Burning Flap Loot Box

Pan Earthshaker Stamp

Monster Truck- Digi Smiley

Parachute- Digi Smiley

Loot Box- Mischief Pixel

Skyboard- Titanium

Grenade Universe

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass September 2024- Ocean Outlaws

The new Booyah Pass for Free Fire MAX will only be available for the next 15 days, and the players need to climb the levels in the game to get the rewards. The new Ocean Outlaws Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass comes with a pirate theme and the rewards for the pass are also based on the same theme. The pass is ‘Limited Edition’, and the players can get some of these exclusive rewards associated with the Booyah Pass for September for free, but some other premium rewards will need Booyah Pass Premium and Booyah Pass Premium Plus. These premium passes can be purchased by the players by using 399 and 899 Free Fire MAX diamonds respectively. Booyah Pass Premium Plus will provide the players with 50 BP levels instantly.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Ocean Outlaws Rewards

Free Rewards

BP Level 10: Loot Box – Captain Storage

BP Level 20: Ocean Outlaws Banner

BP Level 50: Ocean Outlaws Avatar

BP Level 70: Captain Sunglasses

BP Level 80: Grenade – Blowfish Boom

BP Level 100: 5x Gold Royale Vouchers

Premium Rewards

BP Level 1: Captain Jaws Bundle + Woodpecker – Captain Tentacles (30 Days) + 4x Bonus Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge

BP Level 10: Pet Choice Crate + 1x Magic Cube Fragment

BP Level 20: Motorbike – Captain Adventure + Double EXP Card (7 Days)

BP Level 30: Loot Box – Captain Treasure + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours)

BP Level 40: Skyboard – Captain Ghost Fish + Double Gold Card (7 Days)

BP Level 50: Woodpecker – Captain Tentacles + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours)

BP Level 60: Pan – Captain Treasurehunt + 1x Cube Fragment

BP Level 70: Backpack – Captain Adventure + 1x Cube Fragment

BP Level 90: Captain Victor (emote) + 50x Gold

BP Level 100: Captain Tentacles Bundle + 1x Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege for next BP

BP Level 101 onwards: BP S21 Crate

Free Fire MAX Backpack Royale Event and the Booyah Pass Ocean Outlaws are available only for a limited time on the server. The players can take part in the various Free Fire MAX events and win exclusive rewards.

