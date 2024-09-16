Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event Spaceship Dominator-Get Katana Gun Skin

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game which features various new events and updates. The latest OB46 Update in Free Fire MAX was launched on 4th of September 2024 and the update marked the launch of innovative Gloo Nova Event in the game. Apart from this the game always remains interesting for the players because of its various theme-based events which bring with them various theme-based in-game rewards like gun skins and costumes. The recent Moco Store Event, Spaceship Dominator was launched on 15th of September 2024 and will be available for the next 15 days on the server. The event brings with it exclusive rewards like the Katana- T.R.A.P Chromalight gun skin and Gloo Wall- T.R.A.P. Chromawave.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event, Spaceship Dominator

Free Fire MAX keeps two collections of rewards for the players in the Moco Store event. The first is the Grand collection and the other is the Bonus collection. The players can choose two items of their choice from the two collections, and after making their selection, they would need to acquire the items by spinning with the help of their Free Fire MAX diamonds. Moco Store event is a pure luck-based event and the players can try their luck to get the chosen items in the event. The items once chosen and acquired will not be repeated and the players will have to spend more diamonds with every subsequent spin in the event

How to Access the Moco Store Spaceship Dominator Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Spaceship Dominator Event.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event Rewards

Grand Prize Pool

Spaceship Dominator- Equip to display special effects during team matchmaking

Gloo Wall- Universe Shatter

Heal Sniper- Sterling Futurnetic Gun Skin

Chromatic T.R.A.P. vasion

Gloo Wall- T.R.A.P. Chromawave

Katana- T.R.A.P. Chromalight Gun Skin

Bonus Prize Pool

Ultra Spaceship

Skyboard- Witch’s Broomstick

Loot Box- Universal Shatter

T.R.A.P. Chrominvander Skywing

Parachute- Hip Hop Street

Dagger- Treble

How Will Your Prize Pool Look Like?

If you select Heal Sniper- Sterling Futurnetic Gun Skin as your Grand Prize and Parachute- Hip Hop Street as your Bonus prize, then your prize pool will have these prizes-

Heal Sniper- Sterling Futurnetic Gun Skin

Parachute- Hip Hop Street

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

This is how your Prize Pool will Look Like after the selection-

How to Make Spins in the Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event?

Select one Grand Prize item and 1 Bonus Prize item.

Click on ‘Confirm’.

There will be a total of six items displayed on the screen (including the prizes chosen by you), and you will be allowed to spin maximum 6 times to get the rewards you have chosen.

Your first spin will cost you 9 diamonds and the number of diamonds required will increase for every subsequent spin. You will be required to spend 19 Diamonds for the second spin, 49 Diamonds for the third spin, 79 Diamonds for the fourth spin, 179 Diamonds for the fifth spin and 499 Diamonds for the sixth spin.

You might get your desired prize in the first spin or in the sixth spin.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event Spaceship Dominator is available on the server for the next 15 days. The players can make their selection and then spin with the help of their Free Fire Max diamonds to win exclusive prizes in the event.

