Free Fire MAX Bailalo Rocky Event-Get Bailalo Rocky Emote with Unique Music

Free Fire MAX launches new events on a regular basis, and most of the events contribute to higher engagement on the platform. Now, after the UMP x Groza Ring Event, Free Fire MAX has launched a new event Bailalo Rocky for the platform. The event comes with exclusive rewards like Bailalo Rocky emote, which comes with unique background music. Bailalo Rocky is a Faded Wheel Event, where the players have the option of customizing their Prize Pool.

Free Fire MAX Bailalo Rocky Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on July 16, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 14 days. It is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel event, so the players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds for spinning in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Bailalo Rocky Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Bailalo Rocky Event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Click on ‘Confirm’. Your final prize pool will now be available on your screen.

Now, you can make the first spin with 9 Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Bailalo Rocky Event- Rewards

Bailalo Rocky Emote

Sterling Futurnetic (Groza + Heal Sniper) Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Tinhead

Supply Crate x 2

Cube Fragment x 2

Pet Food x 2

Loot Box- New Year

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Armor Crate x 2

Backpack- Yin and Yang

Free Fire MAX Bailalo Rocky event is available for a limited time on the server. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

