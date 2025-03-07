GTA 6 Price Could be Over $100 According to Analyst-In Game Currency Leaks

GTA 6 is one of the most promising upcoming entries in the Grand Theft Auto Series, and the game will take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. The hype for GTA 6 is real, as its rumored expansive map, excellent visuals and graphics and AI enabled gameplay hold a massive potential. Sometime back, and article on Financial Times stated that GTA 6 will set a new pricing trend for AAA games in the market, with pricing being on the higher side. Right now, an excellent AAA game like Red Dead Redemption 2, is priced around $59.99 in the US and Rs. 4000 in India, but GTA 6 is being expected to break all the price barriers and could be priced at $100 or more.

GTA 6 Price Above $100 and the Analyst's Statement

According to Michael Patcher, the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, Take-Two could be planning to sell Grand Theft Auto 6 at an extraordinary price point of “$100 or more” per copy.” Based on an article in Video Games Chronicle, the analyst discussed Take-Two Interactive’s bold plans for releasing the highly anticipated game, GTA 6 this year.

He further added to his statement “We think the company has plans to sell the game at a previously unheard-of price point, and suspect that management can offer consumers an incentive to pay $100 or more per unit by rewarding them with a large amount of in-game currency to be spent in GTA Online.”

Here is a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Dexerto’:

Here is what might cause the price increase:



— Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 6, 2025

According to him a premium game and its online gaming experience can be integrated for achieving a better price point for the game. Activision adopted a similar strategy for Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile content, before releasing its annual Call of Duty premium installment. This strategy helped Activision in achieving 40% increase in sales of Call of Duty Premium. Thefore, according to him an integration between GTA 6 and GTA 6 Online could take the price point to $100 or more.

Rockstar Games has already set the ground for GTA 6 release for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, by releasing a new GTA Online DLC along with an enhanced PC version of GTA 5. The new GTA 5 PC Update offers technical enhancements like Ray Tracing support, improved graphic options, and support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR technologies. Enhanced technical specs for the PC outlined by Rockstar Games will offer features like higher resolutions, expanded aspect ratios and improved framerates. GTA 6 fans have already started making comparisons between the new GTA 5 and the upcoming hyped game GTA 6 with respect to their enhanced visuals and graphics. So, now the ground is all set by Rockstar Games for their next big release, GTA 6.

GTA 6 Features that Justify its High Price

Development costs for AAA games like GTA 6 could range from $50 billion to $300 billion, with GTA 6 being rumored to have a high development cost of $200 billion. Rockstar Games is positioning GTA 6 as the most immersive gaming solution in the market, and this involves an extraordinary focus on the technical aspects of the game, and also its storyline and gameplay. GTA 6 is being rumored to feature an expansive map with more than 70% enterable buildings, and it’s expected to have a record-breaking revenue potential, which will exceed $1billion in pre-orders in the first 24 hours. This was stated by the article in Financial Times and could be true looking at the potential of the game.

GTA 6 High Price Tag and the Reactions of the Fans

GTA 6 fans have shown mixed reactions to the high price tag analysis for GTA 6. Some of them have the opinion that GTA 6 deserves this kind of high price, but a majority of them believe that this is happening because Rockstar Games is greedy. A $100 price tag for GTA 6 is just a prediction, and the actual story will unfold when the game officially releases in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

