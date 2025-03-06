Free Fire Max Wrap Ring Event 2025-Learn to Battle in Style with the Holi BR/CS Gameplay

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game where regular content updates and new themed- events keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Free Fire MAX OB48 Update was launched across all servers along with the Holi event for specific servers. Holi celebrations in Free Fire MAX come with an event called My Zone, where the players can shape their battlefield in their own unique style. Also, a new Luck Royale Event Wrap Ring has been launched for the server and the event brings exclusive rewards like the Wrap in Style Bundle (Male) and Roll in Style Bundle (Female).

Free Fire MAX Wrap Ring Event- Launch

Free Fire Max Wrap Ring event was launched on the 6th of March 2025 and will be available till the next 7 days on the server. It’s a Luck Royale event, and the players are required to use their Free Fire Max diamonds in order to take part in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wrap Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Wrap Ring event.

Here you will be required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make the spins. You will need 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 200 diamonds for 11 spins.

Free Fire MAX Wrap Ring Event- Rewards

Wrap in Style Bundle (Male)

Roll in Style Bundle (Female)

Gloo Wall- Wrap in Style

Bat- Surf in Style

Loot Box- Surf in Delicious

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire Max Wrap Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The event offers exchange rewards for the Universal Ring Tokens owned by you. Here are the rewards you can redeem against your Universal Ring Tokens:

Wrap in Style Bundle (Male) x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Roll in Style Bundle (Female) x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Gloo Wall- Wrap in Style x 60 Universal Ring Tokens

Bat- Surf in Style x 30 Universal Ring Tokens

Loot Box- Surf in Delicious x 20 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1Match) x 15 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Wound Strokes (VSS) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Attack-o- the Wisp (M60 + M24) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Breath of Silence (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Lunar New Year Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

How to Play Holi Event My Zone BR/CS Gameplay?

Open Free Fire MAX on your Device.

Select either BR/CS gameplay.

Now, find a workshop on the map.

Select an artifact and spend coins to build.

Artifact will appear in random rounds.

Each artifact has unique effects.

Vote for your favorite artifact and obtain a free new unisex bundle.

Make use of powerful weapon boosts in the Holi event.

New Artifact in Holi Event- King’s Sword

The players can now build and interact with the King’s sword to receive buffs for the builder and their teammates in the Holi Event 2025.

Free Fire MAX Holi celebrations have made the battlefield extremely creative for the players. You can take part in all the events and complete the assigned missions in order to win some exclusive rewards and in game items in the event.

