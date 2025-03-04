Free Fire MAX Download APK 2025 and Holi Event Red Carpet Focus

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game which can be played on your Android device, PC and iOS devices for free. The game has gained huge popularity because of its regular gameplay content updates and exciting theme-based events. The game involves 50 players who are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. The winner is the last man or the last team standing alone on that island. The game involves intense combat mechanisms and you can take your gameplay to a whole new level with the available weapons and gun skins in the game. Free Fire MAX APK 2025 latest version was launched on the 26th of February 2025 as OB48 Update to the game. The new APK was launched with updates to the CS and BR gameplay in the form of My Zone event, new character, character updates, weapon updates, map changes and Holi Free Events Calendar.

Free Fire MAX Download APK 2025 for Android

Steps for Free Fire MAX Download APK OB48 for Your Android Device

Go to Google Play Store and search for the game Free Fire MAX in the search bar in the upper right corner or Click Here.

The players who already have the older version of the game can open the game on their device and click on the Update button on the screen.

Now click on the ‘Install’ button on the screen.

This action will start the installation of the game on your Android device.

Once the installation is done, look for the ‘Free Fire MAX’ icon on your home screen or in a separate gaming folder like ‘Gaming Hub’ on your device.

Click on the game icon and this will automatically download the game on your device.

Start playing Free Fire MAX on your Android device.

Check the System Requirements for Playing Free Fire MAX on Your Android Device

Android Version- 4.4

4.4 RAM - 2 GB

- 2 GB Storage- 1.5 GB

Free Fire MAX Download APK 2025 PC

Steps for Free Fire MAX Download APK OB48 for Your PC with Google Play Games Beta App

On your Windows PC or laptop go to Google Play Games.

On the webpage Click on ‘Download Beta’.

To install the app on your computer, open the downloaded file and follow the instructions on This will take a few minutes and the app will be installed on your PC.

Now, go to Google Play Store and click on ‘Windows’ on the home screen.

Now, search for Free Fire MAX in the search bar in the upper right corner or Click Here.

Here you need to click on ‘Install on Windows’, and the game will be downloaded and installed on your PC Windows.

Start playing Free Fire MAX on your PC.

Check the System Requirements for Downloading Google Play Games on Your Device

OS- Windows 10 (v2004)

Storage- Solid State Drive (SSD) with 10 GB of available storage space

Graphics- Intel UHD Graphics GPU or Comparable

Processor- 4 CPU physical cores (some games require an Intel CPU)

Memory- 8 GB of RAM

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Free Fire MAX Download APK iOS Devices

Go to the app store and search for the app Free Fire MAX or click here.

Install and download the app on your device.

Free Fire MAX Red Carpet Focus Faded Wheel Event

Free Fire MAX Red Carpet Focus Event has been launched as a part of the Holi celebrations on the gaming platform. The event brings rewards like Red Carpet Focus Arrival Animation and Parachute- Superstar for the players who will take part in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Red Carpet Focus Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now go to the Red Carpet Focus Faded Wheel Event.

Here, you need to select two prizes from the screen that you do not want, as it’s a Faded Wheel event.

Click on ‘Confirm’ to finalize your selection of prizes.

Now, you can use your 9 Free Fire MAX Diamonds to make your first spin in the event.

Diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated.

Free Fire MAX Red Carpet Focus Event- Rewards

Red Carpet Focus Arrival Animation

Cube Fragment x 2

Prismatic Blaze (M82B) Weapon Loot Crate

Parachute- Superstar

Pet Food x 3

Supply Crate

Skyboard- Superstar

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Grenade- Superstar

Free Fire MAX is a popular game and now you can download its latest APK for free from the Google Play Store for your Android devices. Also, Holi Celebrations have already been launched for the platform, and the players can take part in all the free and paid events to earn some exclusive rewards.

