PlayStation Plus Black Friday Deals for 2024-Expected Slash in Prices

Sony announces some major deals on its consoles and games in the Black Friday month every year on a regular basis. Right now, most of the consumers are looking forward to deals on PS5, as this serves as the most appropriate time to purchase a PS5 console for playing the highly anticipated game, GTA 6, when it releases in the fall of 2025. Black Friday deals are opened by retailers mostly in November, and this is the time when you can hunt for some awesome deals on video games, PCs, Mobile phones, consoles, and any other tech related gadget you can think of.

Black Friday Deals 2024- When Does it Start?

This year Black Friday will fall on 29th of November 2024, but the sales will start much before that. Most of the retailers open up Black Friday deals for the consumers just before Halloween, with additional deals coming every week of the month. Almost all the big retailers right from Apple to Samsung launch some of the biggest tech deals of the year in this season. Right now, we have compiled a list of expected deals for PS Plus, as seen in post on subreddit, and this will give you a fair idea of how the whole Black Friday season would look like.

PS Plus Black Friday Deals for 2024- Expected

In 2023, PlayStation offered up to 30% off 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships. A similar discount is expected in 2024, allowing new subscribers to save on annual plans.

30% off: Likely available for new subscribers on all tiers (Essential, Extra, and Premium/Deluxe).

Upgrades for Existing Members: Expect a 25% discount when upgrading from a lower-tier plan (e.g., from Essential to Extra) and 30% off when upgrading to Premium or Deluxe.

Expected Black Friday 2024 Sale Start Date: Friday, November 22, 2024 (that's one week before Black Friday itself).

Expected sale end date: Monday, December 2, 2024 (that's on Cyber Monday).

PlayStation Plus Benefits

Subscribers to the Extra or Premium/Deluxe tiers will continue to access hundreds of PS4 and PS5 titles through the Game Catalog and Classics Catalog. Notable games from past deals include Horizon Forbidden West , Ghostwire: Tokyo , and Sea of Stars .

, , and . Premium/Deluxe members will likely retain access to the Sony Pictures Catalog, streaming over 100 movies on demand.

Black Friday Sale on PlayStation Merchandise- Expected

Discounts on Merchandise: During last year’s sale, PlayStation Gear offered up to 20% off a variety of official merchandise, apparel, and collectibles. A similar promotion is anticipated for 2024, running during the Black Friday Sale timeframe.

Free Shipping and Gifts: In 2023, orders over $75 qualified for free shipping and a bonus PlayStation Heritage Katakana Hat. This offer, or something similar, is likely to return.

Exclusive Items: Expect a range of PlayStation-themed apparel, accessories, and holiday items to be featured in this sale.

Where to Shop: Official PlayStation merchandise will be available at playstation(.com) during the Black Friday Sale period.

PlayStation Store Games Black Friday Deals

Digital Game Sales: Last year's Black Friday sale, PlayStation Store offered big discounts on a wide variety of PS4 and PS5 games. This year, expect similar deals across top titles.

Popular Titles on Sale: Likely games on sale may include EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and other major 2024 releases.

Discounts: Based on past trends, discounts could range from 20% to 60%, depending on the title and region.

: Based on past trends, discounts could range from 20% to 60%, depending on the title and region. Full Selection: The complete list of discounted games will be available when the sale begins on the PlayStation Store, with region-specific pricing and availability.

PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe

Given the continued expansion of the Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, a rise in interest for the Premium/Deluxe tiers is expected. These tiers typically include access to older, classic games along with cloud streaming services.

Black Friday deals would be launched by Sony by the mid of November, 2024. You need to keep a close watch on their official website in order to get the best Black Friday Deal from all the options available on the platform.

