How to Get the Booyah Champ Emote in Free Fire MAX for Free?

The Ultimate Flex has just dropped in Free Fire MAX and the players can unleash their style with the new Free Fire MAX Booyah Emote. So, Free Fire MAX says to its champs, it’s time to Booyah Your way in style. Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new ‘Booyah Champ Event’ for the Indian server, and the players can take part in this Luck Royale Faded Wheel Event to earn the Booyah Champ Event in the game. The event will stay on the server for the next one week and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in this luck-based Free Fire MAX event.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Champ Event- Launch Date

The event was launched on 17th of November 2024, and will continue for the next 8 days on the server. Players can spin in the event with the help of their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win all the exclusive rewards including the Booyah Champ Emote.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Booyah Champ Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu of your screen.

Now, go to the Booyah Champ Event.

Here you first need to select two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. You will need 9 diamonds to make your first spin, and the diamonds required will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Booyah Champ Event- Rewards

Booyah Champ Emote

Cube Fragment x 2

Operano Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Backpack- Royal Flush

Pet Food x 3

Supply Crate

Loot Box- Knockout

Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Armor Crate

Scythe- Flameborn

Weapon Attributes

Operano Weapon Loot Crate (Groza Operano Sheng, MB2B- Operano Sheng)

Attributes

Armor Penetration ++

Accuracy +

Movement Speed –

Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate (SCAR- Old Fashioned, AVM- Old Fashioned, MPS- Old Fashioned, P90 Old Fashioned)

Attributes

Rate of Fire ++

Magazine –

Free Fire MAX Booyah Champ Emote event is a Faded Wheel Luck Royale Event, and the players can take part in the event to win exclusive rewards. You can also win the Booyah Champ event for free in the event.

