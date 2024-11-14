Free Fire MAX Woodpecker x Groza Ring Event-Get Groza Gun Skins

Free Fire MAX events are always a delight for the players, as they are launched with exclusive in-game items that can be won by spinning in the event. To spin you need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in the event, as these events are mostly launched in the Luck Royale section of the game. The events are purely luck-based, and every new Luck Royale event gives you an opportunity to try your luck in order to win some exclusive theme-based items in the game. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Luck Royale event, Woodpecker x Groza Ring Event, and the event comes with exclusive gun skins like the Woodpecker- Deity Warcry and Groza- Flames Enchanted.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Woodpecker x Groza Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, click on the Woodpecker x Groza Ring Event.

You will need 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 200 diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Woodpecker x Groza Ring Event Lauch Date

The event was launched on the 13th of November 2024 and will be available for the next 22 days on the server.

Free Fire MAX Woodpecker x Groza Ring Event Rewards

Groza- Flames Enchanted

Woodpecker- Deity Menace

Groza- Thunder Electrified

Woodpecker- Deity Warcry

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Woodpecker x Groza Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The Universal Ring Tokens earned by you through spinning in the event can be used as an exchange token against different rewards available in the event.

Here is how you can exchange your old and newly earned Universal Ring Tokens for different rewards in the Woodpecker x Groza Ring Event:

Groza- Thunder Electric- 225 Universal Ring Tokens

Groza- Flames Enchanted – 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Groza- Airbus Entranced- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Groza- Jewel Mystified- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Woodpecker- Deity Menace- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Woodpecker- Deity Warcry- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Woodpecker- Deity Rally- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card- 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match)- 15 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment- 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate- 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate- 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate- 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Enhanced Armor Weapon Loot Crate- 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate- 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate- 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets- 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token- 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market – 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire- 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid- 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue- 1 Universal Ring Token

Weapon Attributes

Groza- Flames Enchanted

Attributes

Armor Penetration ++

Accuracy +

Magazine –

Woodpecker- Deity Menace

Attributes

Damage ++

Accuracy +

Magazine –

Groza- Thunder Electrified

Attributes

Damage ++

Armor Penetration +

Movement Speed –

Woodpecker- Deity Warcry

Attributes

Rate of Fire ++

Magazine +

Movement Speed –

Woodpecker x Groza Ring Event is a pure luck-based event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards in the event. The event comes with exclusive gun skins as rewards, which can be used to level up your game.

