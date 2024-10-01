Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 1st Oct 2024-Free Skins and Diamonds

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game and the game is extremely popular for its immersive gaming experience. Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are an easy way to get Free Fire MAX diamonds and other in-game items like skins, cosmetics and gun skins for free in the game. These redeem codes are published by Garena every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, and redeeming these codes on time would definitely help you in elevating your gaming experience.

Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1st October, 2024

WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7

2W9FVBM36O5QGTK

5IX0H873ZA9FPQO

149ML8NCEYK630S

P02UYVOBHJIGK5Z

H42GYL90JZWAM57

7VL6DWI2JEAO9PX

YPI8S29LX6GDO0C

68SZRP57IY4T2AH

MFK0I89O2S3AVUD

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

AJEBVGL3ZYTKNUS

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

590XATDKPVRG28N

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

BMD8FUSQO4ZGINA

O74JF9YC6HXKGDU

HZDR1B4XNKJAS8V

I5BC46AD9JPZRLT

IGPCJK3R850Y6LD

XHAS1TGYI7UQPOB

HW3N8V4ZRMEDYPL

VG8BDTKOMX306FQ

WVDMR957F83JUET

YRCPH0FMG5L6IB9

QN9SG517CFXBL6M

SPW154GXC096B3Y

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

FAQ

How Can I Use Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

The redeem codes can be redeemed on the Free Fire MAX Redemption Code website using your Free Fire ID and the code.

How much time does it take for the rewards to show in a player’s in- game mail.v.?

After your codes are redeemed successfully, then it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your account.

