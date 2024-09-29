Free Fire MAX New Moco Store Event 2024-Get Fist Limitless Punch

Free Fire MAX recently launched a new Moco Store event for the Indian server and the event will be available for the next 15 days. Free Fire MAX keeps two collections of rewards for the players in the Moco Store event. The first is the Grand collection and the other is the Bonus collection. The players can choose two items of their choice from the two collections, and after making their selection, they would need to acquire the items by spinning with the help of their Free Fire MAX diamonds. Moco Store event is a pure luck-based event and the players can try their luck to get the chosen items in the event. The items once chosen and acquired will not be repeated and the players will have to spend more diamonds with every subsequent spin in the event. Free Fire MAX Moco Store event, Limitless Punch, for September 2024 comes with some awesome rewards like the Fist Limitless Punch and the best part of this event is that the players can choose the rewards they want.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX New Moco Store Event Limitless Punch Release Date

Free Fire MAX New Moco Store Event Limitless Punch was released on the 29th of September, 2024 for the Indian server, and will be available for the next 17 days on the server.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event?

Advertisment

Open Free fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section on your home screen.

Now, go to ‘Limitless Punch Moco Store Event’ and choose the rewards you want.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event Limitless Punch September 2024- Rewards

Grand Prizes

Advertisment

Fist- Limitless Punch

Persia Valor Bundle (Male)

Katana- Thrash Metallic

Fist- Hailstone

Persia Prowess Bundle (Female)

Katana- Sword of Honor

Bonus Prizes

Zasil...I heard that you think I’m adorable

Skull Hunter Grenade

Backpack- Jester’s Trick

Finn…Dare to Challenge me for a Swim

Grenade- Mr. Nutcracker

Backpack- Yin and Yang

Advertisment

How will Your Prize Pool Look Like?

If you select Fist- Limitless Punch as your Grand Prize and Zasil as your Bonus prize, then your prize pool will have these prizes-

Fist- Limitless Punch

Zasil

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Advertisment

How to Make Spins in the Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event?

Select one Grand Prize item and 1 Bonus Prize item.

Click on ‘Confirm’.

There will be a total of six items displayed on the screen (including the prizes chosen by you), and you will be allowed to spin maximum 6 times to get the rewards you have chosen.

Your first spin will cost you 9 diamonds and the number of diamonds required will increase for every subsequent spin. You will be required to spend 19 Diamonds for the second spin, 49 Diamonds for the third spin, 79 Diamonds for the fourth spin, 179 Diamonds for the fifth spin and 499 Diamonds for the sixth spin.

You might get your desired prize in the first spin or in the sixth spin.

Advertisment

Moco Store event will be available for the next 17 days, and the players can choose the prizes they want from the event. The event is luck-based, so the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to spin and get their chosen prize.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX OB46 Update Link and Gloo Nova Data Pack Download (pcquest.com)

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Today and Violet Ring Event-Get G18 Gun (pcquest.com)