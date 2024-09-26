Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Today and Violet Ring Event-Get G18 Gun

Free Fire MAX gameplay is always stays immersive because of the new events that are launched on the platform on a regular basis. The most recent event in Free Fire MAX is the Violet Ring event, which comes with a chance to win the G18- Sharp Aim gun in the game. On top of these innovative events and game content updates, Garena provides the players with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on a daily basis. These redeem codes are the key to the in-game treasure and the players get an opportunity to grab some exclusive guns skins, costumes and Free Fire MAX diamonds for free by redeeming these codes. The window to redeem these codes is open for a limited time of 24 hours. You can also use these earned Free Fire MAX diamonds to participate in any luck royale event and earn the rewards for free.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 26th September, 2024
- FF5T-GB9V-4C3X
- FF6Y-H3BF-D7VT
- FF3G-4HJU-87TG
- FF2V-C3DE-NRF5
- FF5B-6YUH-BVF3
- FF7T-RD2S-QA9F
- FF8H-G3JK-5L0P
- FFR3-GT5Y-JH76
- FF0M-K9UJ-8I7Y
- FFGT-BN5K-OI8U
- FFR4-G3HM-5YJN
- FF1V-2CB3-4ERT
- FFB2-GH3K-JL56
- FFK7-XC8P-0N3M
- FFQ1-SW9D-VR3T
- FF2B-3GHJ-5TRE
- FF9C-X7S2-W1ER
Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes
- You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here
- Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
- Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.
- After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.
Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event- Win G18- Sharp Aim Gun
Free Fire MAX has launched a new event Violet Ring for the Indian server. The event was launched on 25th of September 2024 and will be available for the next 14 days. It is a pure luck-based event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to make spins and get rewards in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Now go to the Luck Royale Event.
- You will need 20 diamonds to make 1 spin and 200 free fire max diamonds to make 11 spins in the event.
Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event- Rewards
- Violet Vortex Bundle (Male)
- Violet Voltage Bundle (Female)
- Scythe- Violet Discharge
- G18- Sharp Aim Gun
- Universal Ring Token x 1
- Universal Ring Tokens x 2
- Universal Ring Tokens x 3
- Universal Ring Tokens x 5
- Universal Ring Tokens x 10
- Universal Ring Tokens x 100
Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event Exchange Rewards
The players can exchange the Universal Ring Tokens earned through spinning for various other in-game items and rewards in the event. Here are the rewards you can get in exchange for the Universal Ring Tokens earned by you through spinning in the event.
- Violet Vortex Bundle- 200 Universal Ring Tokens
- Violet Voltage Bundle- 200 Universal Ring Tokens
- G18- Sharp Aim- 175 Universal Ring Tokens
- Scythe- Violet Discharge- 50 Universal Ring Tokens
- Backpack- Violet Discharge- 50 Universal Ring Tokens
- Skyboard- Violet Discharge- 20 Universal Ring Tokens
- Parachute- Violet Descent- 20 Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card- 40 Universal Ring Tokens
- Room Card (1 Match)- 15 Universal Ring Tokens
Weapon Attributes
G18- Sharp Aim
Attributes
- Range ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed –
Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event will be there on the server for a limited time. The players can make spins using their Free Fire MAX diamonds and earn rewards in the event.
