Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Today and Violet Ring Event-Get G18 Gun

Free Fire MAX gameplay is always stays immersive because of the new events that are launched on the platform on a regular basis. The most recent event in Free Fire MAX is the Violet Ring event, which comes with a chance to win the G18- Sharp Aim gun in the game. On top of these innovative events and game content updates, Garena provides the players with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes on a daily basis. These redeem codes are the key to the in-game treasure and the players get an opportunity to grab some exclusive guns skins, costumes and Free Fire MAX diamonds for free by redeeming these codes. The window to redeem these codes is open for a limited time of 24 hours. You can also use these earned Free Fire MAX diamonds to participate in any luck royale event and earn the rewards for free.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 26th September, 2024

FF5T-GB9V-4C3X

FF6Y-H3BF-D7VT

FF3G-4HJU-87TG

FF2V-C3DE-NRF5

FF5B-6YUH-BVF3

FF7T-RD2S-QA9F

FF8H-G3JK-5L0P

FFR3-GT5Y-JH76

FF0M-K9UJ-8I7Y

FFGT-BN5K-OI8U

FFR4-G3HM-5YJN

FF1V-2CB3-4ERT

FFB2-GH3K-JL56

FFK7-XC8P-0N3M

FFQ1-SW9D-VR3T

FF2B-3GHJ-5TRE

FF9C-X7S2-W1ER

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event- Win G18- Sharp Aim Gun

Free Fire MAX has launched a new event Violet Ring for the Indian server. The event was launched on 25th of September 2024 and will be available for the next 14 days. It is a pure luck-based event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to make spins and get rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now go to the Luck Royale Event.

You will need 20 diamonds to make 1 spin and 200 free fire max diamonds to make 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event- Rewards

Violet Vortex Bundle (Male)

Violet Voltage Bundle (Female)

Scythe- Violet Discharge

G18- Sharp Aim Gun

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Universal Ring Tokens x 100

Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event Exchange Rewards

The players can exchange the Universal Ring Tokens earned through spinning for various other in-game items and rewards in the event. Here are the rewards you can get in exchange for the Universal Ring Tokens earned by you through spinning in the event.

Violet Vortex Bundle- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Violet Voltage Bundle- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

G18- Sharp Aim- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Scythe- Violet Discharge- 50 Universal Ring Tokens

Backpack- Violet Discharge- 50 Universal Ring Tokens

Skyboard- Violet Discharge- 20 Universal Ring Tokens

Parachute- Violet Descent- 20 Universal Ring Tokens

N ame Change Card- 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match)- 15 Universal Ring Tokens

Weapon Attributes

G18- Sharp Aim

Attributes

Range ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event will be there on the server for a limited time. The players can make spins using their Free Fire MAX diamonds and earn rewards in the event.

