Free Fire MAX Craftland Contest-Grab 2000 Free Fire MAX Diamonds Free

Free Fire MAX is a very popular ‘Shooter’ game and it available for free on Google Play Store for Android devices. Free Fire MAX comes with high- specs and immersive gaming experience for mobile game players. The game involves fifty shooters who have been thrown on an isolated island and have to struggle hard to stay alive for as long as they can. The player can use guns, grenades and different armour in this exciting game in order to be designated as the ‘last man alive’. The players can also form a squad of four with three of their friends or other players to enter the battle scene, and they need to be designated as the last team alive in the match. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched the Craftland Contest, which comes with an opportunity for the players to earn up to 2000 Free Fire MAX diamonds for free in the game.

Free Fire MAX Craftland Maps

Craftland maps can are also known as the creative space in Free Fire MAX. To be able to create a Craftland map a player needs to use Craftland Room Card. Free Fire MAX Craftlands Map come with these amazing features:

The Players can create and edit the map and invite friends to play together by creating a room.

The Players can share edited map on the community to get more players’ subscriptions and likes.

If the map is welcomed by many players, it may be added to the official recommendation.

Free Fire MAX Craftland Contest- Release Date and Theme

Free Fire MAX Craftland Contest starts today on 16th April 2025 and will stay on the server till the 27th of April 2025. The theme of the Craftland Contest is Water Kingdom and it requires the players to create the coolest map ever.

How to Enter the Free Fire MAX Craftland Contest?

Craftland main screen can be found under Designer's Den on the screen.

Here, players can create own maps on a fixed-size field, and there are more than 50 kinds of objects here.

Craftland Contest requires the players to create stunning maps using Craftland assets.

The form to enter the Craftland contest can be found on the social media channels of Free Fire MAX. It will go live on April 16, 2025.

You need to focus on exceptional decorations to make your map stand out and you will also get bonus points for creative gameplay.

Free Fire MAX Craftland Contest- Rules

Create a decorative map using Craftland assets only.

Maximum two entries are allowed per creator.

Upload images or videos of your map with #FFPOOLPARTY #Craftland

Submit the form.

Free Fire MAX Craftland Contest- Rewards

1 x First Prize- 2000 Free Fire MAX Diamonds

2 x Second Prizes- 1500 Free Fire MAX Diamonds

3 x Third Prizes- 1000 Free Fire MAX Diamonds

5 x Honorary Prizes- 500 Free Fire MAX Diamonds

Free Fire MAX Craftland Contest is an excellent opportunity for the players to show their creative skills on the platform. If you are creative enough then it is an excellent way for you to earn some Free Fire MAX diamonds for free.

