GTA 6 Map Might Not be the Exact Shape of Miami-Focus on Creative Map

GTA 6 Map is rumored to be expansive and it is also supposed to feature 70% enterable buildings. The rumors about the big map for the upcoming action-adventure game from the popular GTA series of games, has made it a clear winner in the category. Aaron Garbut, the Art Director for Rockstar Games, in an interview with Eurogamer, commented on the way maps are created in GTA Series of games.

Eurogamer asked Aaron Garbut “Given your use in some cases of, real world locations, do you find you have to contrive or excise details to skew the game in a fictional direction, or does the process of creating locations from a visual material and memory naturally imbue them with their own distinctive aesthetic quality?”

To this Aaron Garbut replied “We never reproduce real world locations. We take interesting or representative elements and create something new from them. It’s about taking inspiration from real places and producing something that captures the essence of it.”

So, the whole deal about the GTA 6 map being a total replica of Miami or Florida doesn’t sound like a fact. Instead, what looks good according to Aaron’s statement is the fact that GTA 6 would feature a realistic but a more creative version of the original locations, as this would match better with the overall essence of the game. The shape of the GTA 6 map is still a mystery, as no one still knows exactly whether it will be a panhandle that includes all the islands that surround Florida or is it going to be one single island like the one that was there in GTA 5 map. Though the fans believe that the panhandle in GTA 6 map will make the game more immersive and realistic. On the other hand, Rockstar Games believes that taking an impression out of a city and then giving it their own touch, gives it more flavor, more intensity and also makes it look more realistic.

GTA 6 Map will not have every single street in Miami

GTA Vice City was released in 2002, and featured a very small map, which was in no way an exact replica of any real city. GTA 6 would definitely feature a much bigger map, but the map will not feature every street currently present in Miami. While exploring the streets of GTA 6, you might get the overall essence of Miami or Florida, but the map according to the experts would be more creative and amusing than the original map. This element of creativity in the map makes an open world game immersive and realistic to the core. Rockstar Games is known for creating totally immersive games and whatever might be the creative process used by them, they would definitely be successful in capturing the area and the vibe of that world. Rockstar Games usually feature a distorted portrait of America at different points in time and the key lies in consistency and cohesion around the texture, tone, and detailed gameplay elements of the game. This actually creates a realistic game world which successfully breaks all barriers between the real and the virtual world.

GTA 6 Map Could be an Ever-Evolving Map

The code name for GTA 6 project is Project Americas and this leak revealed that GTA 6 will be set in the fictional state of Leonida (Florida)a and the map would be 2 times the size of GTA 5. The map will feature 3 major cities and 4 sub-cities including Cuba, and 70% of the buildings would be enterable.

As per ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ on ‘X’ “GTA 6 will reportedly feature an ever-evolving map as Rockstar plans to update the game over time, adding new cities on a regular basis with Vice City being the main setting”. If this stands true then the rumors about GTA 6 DLC being a paid DLC could also be true.

Another user on ‘X’ had posted the same that GTA 6 will take place in modern-day Vice City (Miami). The map for the game will change and evolve over time and this would also provide the creators with more freedom with the content.

GTA 6 could have en ever-evolving map, which also hints at paid DLC for the game. Even if the game does not feature an exact replica of Mimai, one thing that stands true is that Rockstar's creativity with the map will definitely make it a totally immersive and realistic gaming solution for the fans.

