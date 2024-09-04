Free Fire MAX OB46 Update Link and Gloo Nova Data Pack Download

Free Fire MAX New Update OB46 has been launched for the Indian server on 4th September, 2024 and this new update brings something interesting for the players with the launch of Gloo Nova Event. Free Fire MAX OB46 Update Download link is available on the Google Play Store for Android devices. Free Fire Max is also a part of the Google Play Games Beta program, where the players can play the game on their Windows PC, if their system meets some specific minimum requirements. After you have installed the new update on your Android device, you need to download the Gloo Nova Data pack in order to access the event. You will immediately get some free rewards like the Lavish Gloo Gadget, after downloading the data pack.
How to Download the Free Fire MAX OB46 Update?
Steps for Free Fire MAX Download APK OB46 Update for Android Device
Most of the users would be playing the game Free Fire Max since a very long time, and they just need to update the game on their Android device.
· Open the game Free Fire MAX on your Android device.
· Click on the ‘Update’ Button.
· This action will download the Free Fire MAX Update OB46 on your Android device.
· Click on the Free Fire MAX icon to play the game on your device and this will start the OB46 installation on your device.
· Alternatively, if you are new to the game, then you can use the download link from the Google Play Store to download the game on your Android device.
Free Fire MAX OB46 Update- Key Highlights
· Explore the Power of Gloo-Ed Bermuda
· Power up with Gloo Gadgets
· BR and CS Key Experience Updates
· Weapon Updates
· Character Updates
An Experiment Gone Wrong- Gloo Explosion
A Gloo experiment by Mr. Waggor has gone wrong which results in an explosion. This covers the entire Factory in Gloo and even the Arsenals and the Airdrops have been affected by Gloo. But the good news is that Mr. Wagger has developed four unique gadgets that can be equipped on the Gloo Walls. So, gear up to unlock your favorite gadget and help Mr. Waggor clean up the Gloo and take down your enemies.
How to Download the Gloo Nova Data Pack for Free Rewards?
· Open the Updated Free Fire MAX on Your Device.
· Go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.
· Go to Game Updates.
· Now, select ‘Gloo Nova is Here’.
· Select ‘Go’.
· Click on ‘Confirm’ and download the Gloo Nova Pack.
· Now, you can grab your free Lavish Gloo Gadget.
Free Fire MAX Gloo Nova Event Gameplay Features in BR
· Gloo Gadgets- There will be 4 Gloo Gadgets and the players can select one of the four gadgets while playing a match. Each Gadget has a different effect on the Gloo wall in the BR and CR matches. The different gadgets are Lavish gadget, Wrecking gadget, Scanner gadget and Defender gadget. Lavish gadget is unlocked by default, while the other gadgets are unlocked through the event.
· Gloo Arsenals and Gloo Airdrops- Arsenals and Airdrops will be covered by Gloo during the event and the players would need to break the Gloo walls to open the Arsenals and smash the Airdrops to access the loot.
· Gloo Maker Special Events- Gloo Voyager and Gloo Overload would be the special events in the new Gloo Nova Update for Free Fire MAX.
Free Fire MAX Gloo Nova Event Gameplay Features in CS
· Gloo Gadgets will work similarly in BR and CS.
· Parts of the Factory are covered in Gloo and the players need to use it strategically in CS battles.
· Gloo Airdrop needs to be smashed for loot and it will disappear after being broken and replaces regular airdrops in round 1,2,6 and 7.
· Gloo Surge is the special event for CS. All the players will get an extra Gloo Wall at the start of each round (except the first) and the max limit increases by 1.
New Character and Character Updates
Lila, The Gloo Artist is the new character in the Free Fire MAX OB46 Update. Lila is passionate about Gloo, and when it comes to battles, she can use rifles to slow down enemies or vehicles with her Gloo technology. She can also gain extra Gloo Walls to knock down enemies while fighting.
Character Update has been done for Andrew ‘the Fierce’.
Weapon Updates
New Melee Attack: Charged Dash has been introduced in the new Free Fire MAX Update. This attack is only available while holding a Scythe, and the players need to hold the charge button to dash forward. You can perform a slash at the end of the dash and deal extra damage to Gloo Walls.
Weapon adjustments have been done for AC80, Woodpecker, AK47, XM8, AUG, M4A1, M60, Charge Buster and Double Vector/Vector.
Free Fire Max OB46 Update has come with exciting new gameplay features. The players can update their game and dive into the new Gloo world of Free Fire Max game.
