Free Fire MAX Upcoming Diwali Event 2024-Free Rewards and Top Up Event

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game which is known for launching innovative events which are either theme- based or based on some festival or celebration. Some of these festival events are region specific and one such event which is launched every year for the Indian server is the Free Fire MAX Diwali Event. This year also Free Fire MAX will be launching a new Diwali Event which will provide the players with loads of free bundles, costumes, and also bring with it the 'One Diamond Top Up' event for the players.
Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024- Calendar (Expected)
- Spin with gold to get legendary bundles.
- Finish 5 matches for free rewards.
- Exchange Diwali Rockets.
- Daily free log in rewards.
Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024- Rewards (Expected)
- Free Fire MAX Diwali Themed Rocket Animation- Could be a part of the New Moco Store Event
- Red Focus Carpet Animation- Could be a part of the New Moco Store Event
- One Diamond Top Up Event- The Players need to Top Up just one diamond to get free rewards in the Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024
- Magma Quake Emote- This could be a part of the Free Fire MAX New Faded Wheel Event and the players will have to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to get the emote.
Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024- Free Rewards
- Loot Box
- Magma Bundle
- Diwali Themed banner
- Diwali Themed Avatar
- Diwali Themed Music
- Gloo Wall
- Supply Crate
- Free Fire MAX Diwali Tokens
Other Upcoming Free Fire MAX Events
Masterplan Ring Event- Launching on 19th September 2024
The rewards for the Masterplan Ring Event include a Male Mechanic Masterplan Bundle and Female Gearing Blueprint Bundle. Other rewards for the event include a Surfboard and Face Paint etc.
Free Fire MAX Booyah Event 2024
Once the Gloo NOva Event gets over, the players would be able to see the next upcoming Free Fire MAX Booyah Event on the Indian server. Booyah Event will be launched with some new exciting bundles and items, and along with that a Booyah Ring Event will also be launched for the server. Out of all the rewards available in the event, some will be free and some will be paid.
Paid Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Booyah Event 2024
- Booyah Captain- Male Bundle
- Female Bundle
- Booyah Emote
- Booyah Fist Skin
- Katana- Booyah Bling (Available in Special Gold Royale Event)
- Parang- Booyah Bling
- Gloo Wall- Booyah Bling
- Grenade- Booyah Bling
Free Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Booyah Event 2024
- Hair Hat- Booyah
- Gloo Wall- Booyah Champ
- Surfboard
- Supply Crates x 3- Random Items
- Booyah Tokens
Free Fire MAX upcoming events are always interesting, as they add an element of surprise to the gameplay. There are other events like the Halloween Event that will also be launched for the server and the players can take part in all the events to earn rewards they want.
