Free Fire MAX Upcoming Diwali Event 2024-Free Rewards and Top Up Event

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game which is known for launching innovative events which are either theme- based or based on some festival or celebration. Some of these festival events are region specific and one such event which is launched every year for the Indian server is the Free Fire MAX Diwali Event. This year also Free Fire MAX will be launching a new Diwali Event which will provide the players with loads of free bundles, costumes, and also bring with it the 'One Diamond Top Up' event for the players.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024- Calendar (Expected)

Spin with gold to get legendary bundles.

Finish 5 matches for free rewards.

Exchange Diwali Rockets.

Daily free log in rewards.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024- Rewards (Expected)

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Diwali Themed Rocket Animation - Could be a part of the New Moco Store Event

Red Focus Carpet Animation - Could be a part of the New Moco Store Event

One Diamond Top Up Event - The Players need to Top Up just one diamond to get free rewards in the Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024

- The Players need to Top Up just one diamond to get free rewards in the Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024 Magma Quake Emote- This could be a part of the Free Fire MAX New Faded Wheel Event and the players will have to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to get the emote.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024- Free Rewards

Loot Box

Magma Bundle

Diwali Themed banner

Diwali Themed Avatar

Diwali Themed Music

Gloo Wall

Supply Crate

Free Fire MAX Diwali Tokens

Advertisment

Other Upcoming Free Fire MAX Events

Masterplan Ring Event- Launching on 19th September 2024

The rewards for the Masterplan Ring Event include a Male Mechanic Masterplan Bundle and Female Gearing Blueprint Bundle. Other rewards for the event include a Surfboard and Face Paint etc.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Booyah Event 2024

Once the Gloo NOva Event gets over, the players would be able to see the next upcoming Free Fire MAX Booyah Event on the Indian server. Booyah Event will be launched with some new exciting bundles and items, and along with that a Booyah Ring Event will also be launched for the server. Out of all the rewards available in the event, some will be free and some will be paid.

Paid Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Booyah Event 2024

Advertisment

Booyah Captain- Male Bundle

Female Bundle

Booyah Emote

Booyah Fist Skin

Katana- Booyah Bling (Available in Special Gold Royale Event)

Parang- Booyah Bling

Gloo Wall- Booyah Bling

Grenade- Booyah Bling

Free Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Booyah Event 2024

Hair Hat- Booyah

Gloo Wall- Booyah Champ

Surfboard

Supply Crates x 3- Random Items

Booyah Tokens

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX upcoming events are always interesting, as they add an element of surprise to the gameplay. There are other events like the Halloween Event that will also be launched for the server and the players can take part in all the events to earn rewards they want.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Trailer 2 with Jason’s Story in November 2024-First Mission (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Fans Feel Relieved as Former Rockstar Developer Denies Delay (pcquest.com)