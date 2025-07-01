Free Fire MAX Golden Top Criminal Event Releases on June 4, 2025-Get Golden Criminal Bundle

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game where regular gameplay updates and new events are launched on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Right now, Free Fire MAX is celebrating its 8th Anniversary and along with that there are rumors about an upcoming Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden collab, which will bring new bundles and rewards to the platform. After the Emote Royale event, another interesting Luck Royale event, Golden Top Criminal will be launched on June 4, 2025, for the server. This new event will bring exclusive rewards like the Top Criminal (Ghost) bundle, and Top Criminal (Golden) bundle to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Golden Top Criminal Event- Release Date

Golden Top Criminal Event will launch for the server on June 4, 2025. The event is currently available for Prime 7+ level players and will launch for the other players on June 4, 2025.

How to Access the Golden Top Criminal Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Golden Top Criminal Event.

Now, you need to make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. You will get 80% off on your first two pins, so one spin will cost you 4 diamonds and your first 10 + 1 spins will cost you 40 Free Fire MAX diamonds. Further 10 + 1 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

The event guarantees a Grand Prize in less than equal to 250 spins.

Grand Prizes will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Golden Top Criminal Event- Rewards

Top Criminal (Golden) Bundle

Top Criminal (Ghost) Bundle

Golden Criminal Token x 1

Golden Criminal Token x 2

Golden Criminal Token x 3

Golden Criminal Token x 5

Golden Criminal Token x 10

Free Fire MAX Golden Top Criminal Event- Exchange Rewards

Golden Criminal Tokens earned by you can be exchanged for some exclusive rewards in the event. These tokens can be exchanged only against normal criminal bundles like the Purple Criminal Bundle or the Blue Criminal Bundle.

Free Fire MAX Top Criminal Event will be launched for the server after almost two days from now. The event brings an exclusive Golden Criminal bundle as a reward to the platform. You just need to make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to get exclusive rewards in the event.

