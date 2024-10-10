Free Fire MAX Evo Access Pass for 7 Days for Rs.100- Get M1014 Gun

Free Fire MAX Evo Access Pass is now available for the month of October 2024. The pass is refreshed every month and it gives the players access to new Evo Access Bundles and Rewards. Evo Access Pass works on subscription and Free Fire MAX offers three types of validity plans for the pass. The different validity periods for the pass are 3 days, 7 days, and 1 month, and the price range differs accordingly for all the variations of the pass. Evo Access Pass is the easiest way to get access to exclusive guns like M1014 and some other in-game items in the game without spending any extra Free Fire MAX diamonds.

How to Get the Evo Access Pass for the month of October 2024?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now go to the Events section on your home screen.

Now, click on Evo Access.

Here you can select the validity period of your choice and make the payment accordingly.

The only catch here is that for 7 days and one month subscription you will be charged 50 Free Fire MAX Diamonds along with the required amount that is payable for that period, but this is applicable only for the first time subscription done by you.

Free Fire MAX Evo Access Plans for October 2024

Validity 3 days 7 days 30 days Price Rs. 70 Rs. 100 Rs. 290

Free Fire MAX Evo Access October 2024 Rewards

G18- Ultimate Achiever (Lv.6)

Attributes:

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed -

M1014- Green Flame Draco (Lv.4)

Attributes:

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed -

Free Pet Pack

Free Character Pack- Evo Access pass provides free access to all in-store characters and their skills.

E Badge- This badge will appear on the top-right of your Avatar and is displayed in the invitation list, friend list, profile and chat channels.

Special Chat Bubble

100+ Friend slots

Extra Outfit Slot

Free Fire MAX Evo Access Pass for the month of October 2024 provides the players with an opportunity to grab the weapons and in-game diamonds without using their Free Fire MAX diamonds. The pass is refreshed every month and new rewards are added to the platform on a regular basis.

