free fire max ump x ak47 ring event- win ak47 unicorn’s rage gun skin

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where new events and regular updates are launched regularly to keep the gameplay immersive. The best part about Free Fire MAX is the availability of theme-based events for different servers, and these events provide the players with an opportunity to get rewards like exclusive gun skins, costumes and Free Fire MAX diamonds and gold, which definitely help in elevating the overall gameplay experience. Recently, a new event UMP x AK47 has been launched on the server and the event brings with it the opportunity to get exclusive gun skins like the UMP- Gators Papercut and AK47 Unicorn’s Rage. It is a purely luck-based event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make the required number of spins in the event. The event was launched on 8th October 2024 and will remain on the server for the next 14 days.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX UMP X AK47 Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now click on UMP X AK47 Ring Event.

Here you can make spins using your Free Fire Max diamonds to win rewards in the event.

You will need 20 diamonds to make your first spin and 200 diamonds to make 11 spins in the event

Free Fire MAX UMP X AK47 Ring Event Rewards

UMP- Gators Papercut

AK47- Unicorn’s Rage (Lava)

AK47- Unicorn’s Rage (Golden)

UMP- Tiger Papercut

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

UMP X AK47 Weapon Attributes

UMP- Gators Papercut

Attributes

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

AK47- Unicorn’s Rage (Lava)

Attributes

Rate of Fire ++

Magazine +

Range –

AK47- Unicorn’s Range (Golden)

Attributes

Damage ++

Accuracy+

Magazine–

UMP- Tiger Papercut

Attributes

Damage ++

Armor Penetration+

Maximum Speed –

UMP X AK47 Ring Exchange Rewards

The players can exchange the Universal Ring Tokens earned through spinning for various other in-game items and rewards in the event. Here are the rewards you can get in exchange for the Universal Ring Tokens earned by you through spinning in the event.

UMP- Gators Papercut x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

UMP- Tiger Papercut x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

UMP- Zebra Papercut x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

UMP- Grizzly Papercut x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

AK47- Unicorn’s Rage (Golden Era) x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AK47- Unicorn’s Rage (Lava) x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AK47- Unicorn’s Rage (Violet) x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

AK47- Unicorn’s Range (Ice Age) x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens Free Fire MAX UMP X AK47 Ring Event brings exclusive gun skins to the gaming platform. The players can spin with the help of their Free Fire MAX Diamonds and win the rewards they want from the event.

