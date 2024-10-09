GTA 6 Keeps the Core Gameplay of GTA Series and the Best of RDR2

GTA 6 fans are worried that GTA 6 might not follow the core gameplay of GTA Series games, as a lot of old and important Rockstar employees have left the company. These employees had been with the company since the time Rockstar Games started making games like the ones from the popular GTA series. So, most of the fans now think that GTA 6 might have a different kind of feel and vision, when compared to other GTA games like GTA 5. Though according to Obbe Vermeij, a former Rockstar employee, Rockstar Games has still retained 80% of its workforce since the time he left the company. He himself left Rockstar after Grand Theft Auto 4 was published, and since then only 20% of the people working with the company at that time have left. So, around 80% of the people who helped in the making of GTA 4 are still there with Rockstar and this refers to the fact that GTA 6 will maintain its core gameplay that was quite visible in all the popular Rockstar Games like Red Dead Redemption, GTA 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 will maintain its core gameplay as was designed by Rockstar Games for the previous games under its umbrella, but what new gameplay features it will bring to break all the records created by other GTA Series Games is still a mystery.

GTA 6 Gameplay Features Taken from RDR2

Random Interactions with NPCs and Carry Bodies Feature Will Return in GTA 6 from RDR2

The fans actually want some random events or random interactions in the upcoming game GTA 6 and most of them are influenced by the gameplay style followed by Red Dead Redemption 2. One of the users on Reddit Kylefitz2 has commented on ‘One Huge Thing GTA 6 could take from RDR2’. This is what he posted on Reddit:

“One of the things GTA 5 felt like it was missing was activity within the world itself. Sure, there was the Strangers and Freaks missions and some mini-games, but in terms of random interactions with NPCs and events happening around you, there was practically nothing. Also, there wasn’t much to explore within the game itself. RDR2 is quite the opposite, and I hope GTA 6 can adopt this level of random interactions/activities to partake in and observe outside of dedicated missions. And I’m not just talking about adding hunting/fishing and gang hideouts/trap houses (even though that would be great)."

So, up to some extent GTA 6 is going to be a game changer and it will carry the interactive NPCs capability of the game RDR2. As featured in the game RDR2, NPCs in GTA 6 will also be realistic and they will have their own daily routine and unique personality traits. What makes it all the better is the presence of an AI enabled gameplay which supports AI technology for NPCs. This will make the NPCs more interactive and realistic in the game, and the players would be able to interact with the NPCs with the help of either voice or chat. Also, Celebrity interaction would be a major part of the GTA 6 gameplay, where the players would be able to interact with familiar faces on the web.

GTA 6 will Carry the Inventory Feature from RDR2

Another feature that GTA 6 will carry from the game Red Dead Redemption 2 is the Inventory. The players would be able to carry only a limited number of weapons in the game, but the cool part is that you will have access to shared inventory in the game. Shared inventory access will allow you to share your inventory with other characters in the game.

GTA 6 will have More Places to Enter like RDR2

The biggest complain that the players had with GTA 5 was the presence of lesser number of enterable buildings. GTA 6 will have around 70% of enterable buildings, just like the game RDR2, and this will make the gameplay more interesting for the players.

Other Features in GTA 6 from RDR2

GTA 6 is getting the lighting and volumetric cloud systems from RDR2, according to its first official trailer. The volumetric cloud system is one of the most appreciated features of RDR2, and the first trailer shows that the lighting and Skybox (volumetric clouds) system in GTA 6 is quite similar to what we had in RDR2. Eagle Eye System could also make a return from RDR2 into the game. This could be Jason’s capability in the game, and it is used to highlight items of interest like jewelry and security cameras in the game.

GTA 6 will definitely be an improvement over GTA 5 and other GTA games, and it would carry the best features from RDR2 into the game. RDR2 is the latest game published by Rockstar Games and the features that have made the gameplay unique for RDR2 will help in making GTA 6 a completely immersive game.

