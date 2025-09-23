Free Fire MAX Backpack Royale Event-How to Get Backpack Trouble Unchained?

Free Fire MAX keeps launching events and updates on a regular basis, and the best part is that every new event brings some new and exclusive rewards to the gaming platform. Now, after the Kingfisher x Vector Ring Event, a new event, Backpack Royale has been launched for the server. The event brings exclusive grand prizes like the Backpack- Trouble Unchained and Backpack- Wicked Teddy to the platform. Right now, this is your only chance to grab an exclusive backpack, so that you can enter the battlefield in style.

Free Fire MAX Backpack Royale Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on September 23, 2025, and will stay on the server for 7 days. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in this luck royale event, in order to make spins and earn some exclusive rewards.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Backpack Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Backpack Royale event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin requires 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and for 5 spins you need 40 Free Fire MAX diamonds (11% Off).

A Grand Prize is guaranteed in the event within 50 spins.

There is no repeated Grand Prize in the event.

Free Fire MAX Backpack Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Backpack- Trouble Unchained

Backpack- Wicked Teddy

Backpack- Maniac Sidekick

Backpack- Jester’s Trick

Other Prizes

Chunky Shades

Green Sunglasses

Bat- Studded Basher

Parachute- Pumpkin Land

Gang Legman (Top)

Gang Deputy (Top)

Gang Legman (Bottom)

Gang Deputy (Bottom)

FAMAS Vampire Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate x 1

SCAR Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Silent Eye Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Armor Crate x 1

Supply Crate x 1

Leg Pockets x 1

Pocket Market x 1

Bonfire x 1

Airdrop Aid x 1

Secret Clue x 1

Bounty Token x 1

Free Fire MAX Backpack Royale event will stay on the server for a limited time. The event brings exclusive backpacks to the gaming platform, and you can grab them by making spins with the help of your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

