GTA 6 Resolution and Performance Could be a Disaster on Xbox Series S

GTA 6 performance is quite debatable on new age consoles like the Xbox Series S and PS5 Pro. Xbox Series S is a console with a casual version of the Xbox Consoles and that definitely makes it the less powerful version as compared to Xbox Series X. The big ongoing debate here is, what will be the performance of a big AAA game like GTA 6 on Xbox Series S? From what has been analyzed by some technical experts after the release of GTA 6 trailer 1, it doesn’t look like that GTA 6 will have a superb performance on Xbox Series S Consoles.

Microsoft’s Changing Game Strategy

Since the time Xbox has been left out of the race for popular releases like Black Myth: Wukong, users have been doubting the performance of high-end AAA titles on Xbox Series S consoles. Xbox had earlier announced that Xbox-exclusive games were heading to PS5, and this actually created a lot of frustration in the community. The Multiplatform Push Strategy by Microsoft now makes the fans believe in the fact that Microsoft has no plans for a vibrant future for Xbox hardware. One of the users on ‘X’ called ‘Javier’ says, “I am a little disappointed with the announcements of the games that will be coming to the competition, but I want to know what games will be coming to Xbox from the competition? The community feels betrayed”. So, Xbox is already on fire with the new and changing game strategy, and what adds to its woes is the rumor that the highly anticipated game, GTA 6 won’t run on Xbox Series S consoles with full graphics and resolution.

How will GTA 6 Perform on Xbox Series S Consoles?

GTA has been officially announced to be released for PS5 and Xbox Series S consoles in the fall of 2025, but what is bothering the users is the whole set of rumors around GTA 6 performance on Xbox Series S. GTA Series games are played extremely well on PC and no wonder most of the users are looking forward to the release of the game on the PC. Some of the users on Reddit are actually saying that, it’s a waste of money to purchase an Xbox Series S console or a PS5 for the game, as the game will definitely be launched for the PC after a gap of few months. Though PC release of the game after it’s console release has always been a trend with Rockstar, but the real question here is whether GTA 6 will perform the way it should on Xbox Series S and PS5 consoles.

According to an expert from Digital Foundry GTA 6 is probably going to run at 720p or lower with Dynamic Resolution on Xbox Series S. Thet are also expecting Xbox Series S to maintain the visual characteristics while gaming at the expense of resolution. Though this is bad news for the Xbox Series S owners, but the company believes that these specs are acceptable to most of the users. On the other hand, what makes the situation worse for Xbox Series S users is the fact that the experts from Digital Foundry expect the game to target 1440p and 30 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X Consoles. The experts have also stated that GTA 6 would run on Xbox Series S, but that would be a huge push for the system. According to them GTA 6 trailer 1 targeted 1440p and 30 FPS, which right now seems to be achievable in Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. To run GTA 6 smoothly on Xbox Series S compromises would have to be made on either textures or memory, but whatever compromises are made the bad news is that GTA 6 is going to be massively disappointing on on Xbox Series S consoles in terms of performance and resolution.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by the user ‘The Red Dragon’ which showcases the expert views given by Digital Foundry

Digital Foundry is concerned with how GTA 6 will run on Xbox Series S - expects 720P 30fps on the weakest console released this gen.



DF points out there are more PC users with 3080 or above GPUs than there are Xbox Series X owners. #GTA6 #GTAVI #Xbox #XboxSeriesS pic.twitter.com/b3526etalU — THE RED DRAGON (@TWTHEREDDRAGON) December 7, 2023

The experts believe that 720p is not considered to be HD resolution anymore and the fans are hoping that Rockstar Games should not keep Xbox Series S as a baseline for the development of GTA 6. Today, the standard for HD resolution is 1080p and it is impossible for Xbox Series S to reach that point in terms of performance and resolution while running GTA 6.

GTA 6 is the most awaited release of the year 2025 and what makes it all the more important is its impact on the gaming industry as a whole. The fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of the game, but Microsoft with its changing game strategy and Xbox Series S console issues is making it difficult for the users to keep their hopes up for a smooth gaming experience.

