Free Fire MAX Fist x Gun Skin Event-Get USP 2 Sharp Tactician Gun and Fist KO

Free Fire MAX launches new updates and events on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay engaging for the players. Right now, most of the fans are looking forward to the upcoming OB50 update that will be launched on July 31, 2025. Along with the new OB50 update, a new crossover Free fire MAX x Naruto Chapter 2 would be launched across all the servers. Now, a new Luck Royale event, Fist x Gun Skin has been launched for the server, and the event brings some exclusive rewards like the Fist K.O and USP-2- Sharp Tactician Gun skin to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Fist x Gun Skin Event- Release Date

The event has been released today on July 25, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server till the next 9 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event and earn rewards.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Fist x Gun Skin Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Fist x Gun Skin Event.

Here, you will find two sets of prize: Premium Prize and Basic Prize

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 1 Round will cost you 1033 Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 Round has 7 spins.

The price for the spin increases after every spin.

The prize pool resets after the wonder prize is won.

You will get a guaranteed wonder prize in 7 spins and this can be used to win a random premium prize.

Free Fire MAX Fist x Gun Skin Event- Rewards

Premium Prizes

Fist K.O.

M590- Collage Art

Fist- Hailstone

USP-2- Sharp Tactician

Basic Prizes

MPS- Nutcracker Loot Crate x 2

Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

Supply Crate x 2

Armor Crate x 2

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

M590- Collage Art

Movement Speed ++

Armor Penetration +

Range –

USP-2-Sharp Tactician

Range ++

Reload Speed+

Movement Speed –

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where the players can take part in various events and earn some exclusive rewards. The event Fist x Gun Skin, also brings some exclusive gun skins and fist skins to the gaming platform.



