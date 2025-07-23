Free Fire MAX launches regular gameplay updates and new events on a regular basis. Now, after the OB49 Update, Free Fire MAX would be launching its next Update OB50 on July 30, 2025. Just like the earlier update, OB50 update will also go through the pre-registration process, where the players are required to register in order to claim their log-in rewards. Free Fire MAX new update will also bring some new gameplay changes in BR/CS, new characters, and some changes to the map.
Free Fire MAX New Update OB50- Release Date
Free Fire MAX New Update OB50 will be released on July 30, 2025, and pre-registration for the update can be done before July 30, 2025 at 9:30. Once the download link for the Free Fire MAX OB50 Update is active on Google Play Store for Android devices, you can update your game, and log in for the rewards. The event will run from July 30, 2025 9:30, till August 8, 2025 9:30, and this is the time when you can win some exclusive rewards in some new events on the platform. Also, there are rumors that Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden crossover chapter 2 will be launched during this update.
How to Pre-Register for the New Update OB50?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, again go to the events section in the top-bar.
- Now, you can click on Pre-Register for OB50.
- Here, under the icon Pre-register, you need to click on ‘Reserve’, and you will be registered for the event.
Free Fire MAX New Update OB50- Expected Changes
- New Characters and Pets
- New Weapons and weapon balancing
- Free Fire MAX x Naruto Chapter 2 Crossover, which will bring some new skins, weapons, and new combat techniques to the gaming platform.
- BR/CS gameplay enhancements.
- Map Changes
Free Fire MAX New Update OB50 is expected to bring some changes in the gameplay like earlier updates. New events would be launched in the update and this serves as a great opportunity for the fans to earn some exclusive bundles and skins for free in the game.
