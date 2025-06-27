Free Fire MAX Golden Heist Arrival Animation Event-Get 80% Off on First 2 Spins

Free Fire MAX is a well-known battle royale game, where new events and gameplay updates keep the gameplay engaging for the players. Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations are already going on, and apart from that various luck events are also being launched, where the players can make spins at a discounted price. After the Gloo Wall x Katana Event, Free Fire MAX has recently launched the Golden Heist Faded Wheel event. The event brings an exclusive reward arrival animation Golden Heist to the platform along with other rewards like Skyboard- Ornamental and Backpack- Golden Fist.

Free Fire MAX Golden Heist Faded Wheel Event- Release Date

The event has been released today on June 27, 2025, and will last on the server for the next 16 days. It is a luck royale faded wheel event and the players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Golden Heist faded Wheel Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu of your screen.

Now, go to the Golden Heist Event.

Here you first need to remove two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. You will need 2 diamonds to make your first spin, and the diamonds required for spin will increase with every draw. (First 2 spins are available at a discounted price of 80%, as Free Fire MAX is still celebrating its 8 th Anniversary on the platform.)

Anniversary on the platform.) Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Golden Heist Faded Wheel Event- Rewards

Golden Heist Arrival Animation

Cube Fragment x 2

Song of Hana (Kingfisher + M500) Weapon Loot Crate) x 2

Skyboard- Ornamental

Pet Food x 2

Supply Crate

Grenade- Glo Rubik

Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Armor Crate

Backpack- Golden Fist

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

Song of Hana (Kingfisher + M500) Weapon Loot Crate

Range ++

Damage +

Movement Speed –

Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

Accuracy +

Magazine +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Golden Heist Faded Wheel Event will last on the server for a limited time. You need to make spins with the help of your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to get the rewards you need from the event.

