How to Get Gloo Wall Beyond Infinity in Free Fire MAX Gloo Wall x Katana Event?

Celebrations for 8th Anniversary are on in Free Fire MAX and there are lots of free rewards that can be grabbed by the players by taking part in the celebrations. Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary offers free events that bring in exclusive rewards like the Battle Card- Infinity and a 500 Free Fire MAX Gold for free. Apart from the celebrations, Free Fire MAX launches new events for the players on a regular basis, and after the Emote Royale Event, the latest event in Free Fire MAX is Gloo Wall x Katana Event. It is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel event, which brings rewards like Gloo Wall- Beyond Infinity and Katana- Infinite Journey to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Gloo Wall x Katana Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Gloo Wall x Katana Event was released today on June 24, 2025, and the event will stay on the server for a period of 7 days. It is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Gloo Wall x Katana Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu of your screen.

Now, go to the Gloo Wall x Katana Faded Wheel Event.

Here you first need to remove two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. You will need 2 diamonds to make your first spin, and the diamonds required for spin will increase with every draw. (You usually need 9 diamonds to make your first spin in a Luck Royale Faded Wheel event, but as it is an 8th Anniversary Event, you are getting a discount on number of diamonds required for spinning).

Anniversary Event, you are getting a discount on number of diamonds required for spinning). Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Gloo Wall x Katana Faded Wheel Event- Rewards

Gloo Wall- Beyond Infinity

Haunt’s Orange (M14 + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Skyboard- Lightning Strike

Pet Food x 2

Cube Fragment x 2

Supply Crate

Backpack- Crystal Soul

Winter Bones Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Kata- Infinite Journey

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

Hanut’s Orange (M14 + AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Accuracy ++

Magazine +

Movement Speed –

Winter Bones Weapon Loot Crate

Magazine +

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed-

Free Fire MAX Gloo Wall x Katana Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event and a grab the Gloo Wall- Beyond Infinity as a reward.

