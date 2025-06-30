GTA 6 was there for Wishlist on PS5 before Xbox-Is it About Sony’s Marketing Rights?

GTA 6 release has seen many ups and downs, but the equation between the fans and the hype has always managed to remain a constant. Sounds pretty interesting, but the release delay news for GTA 6 from fall 2025 to May 2026 came out as a real bummer for the fans. Now, the game is set to release on May 26, 2026, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and the fans are really not happy with the delay. This delay was somehow expected, but the fans didn’t want to believe in the delay, and after the official announcement, what made the fans really happy was the GTA 6 trailer 2 release and seventy screenshots for the game. Now, the main controversy here is that after the release of GTA 6 trailer 2, GTA 6 was immediately available on PS5 for Wishlist, and it took Xbox almost two months to be available for Wishlist on the console. So, the fans are now trying to understand, what could be the reason behind this particular delay.

GTA 6 on PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S

GTA 6 has always had its fair share of rumors, and every rumor speaks volumes about the game. Earlier also we have heard some rumors on Sony grabbing exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6, but there was no official confirmation from the two involved parties on this front. Some parts of the GTA 6 gameplay in GTA 6 trailer 2 were made to run on Standard PS5, and this was officially revealed by Rockstar Games. So, is Rockstar Games trying to market GTA 6 through PS5, or is it just another hypothetical theory? Let’s see what the fans have to say on this.

One Xbox user has posted on the subreddit ‘GTA 6’, that “Maybe the Wishlist page was timed exclusive only for PS5”. So, the fans also believe that GTA 6 first appeared on PS5 for Wishlist, as it could have been a timed exclusive page only for PS5. Some of the fans also believe that Sony has exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6, and this is the reason why PS5 got preference over Xbox. Some GTA 6 fans also have an opinion that PS5 is better than Xbox Series X/S console for playing GTA 6, and they have posted that they would prefer to purchase a PS5 console for playing the game. PS5 has undoubtedly been the market leader, but Xbox Game Pass seems to be getting better with new games. Some of the PS5 exclusives like Ghost of Yotei and God of War Ragnarok, though still make PS5 a better choice, and the best part is that a probable marketing deal between Sony and Rockstar Games would allow the fans to do more stuff with GTA 6 than with Xbox.

If the rumors are true, and Sony has signed an exclusive deal with Rockstar Games, then the fans believe that PS5 or PS5 Pro would be the best consoles to play GTA 6. Rockstar Games and Sony have had associations in the past also and now also Rockstar Games is promoting the performance of GTA 6 on PS5 consoles. It could be a possibility that Sony might have exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6, but we need to wait for an official information from Rockstar Games or Sony to get a clear picture on this possible association.

