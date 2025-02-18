Free Fire MAX Holi Event 2025 Leaks-Expected Events and Rewards

Free Fire MAX celebrates every event in style, and some of the events on the gaming platform are region specific. After celebrating Valentine’s Day Event in Free Fire MAX, the fans are now looking forward to celebrating the upcoming Holi event in the game. The event is not yet announced by Free Fire MAX, as they mostly announce their events closer to the festival they are based on. Holi event will most probably be launched in March 2025 closer to the festival date.

Free Fire MAX Upcoming Holi Event 2025- Leaks

Holi Event will be launched somewhere in the month of March 2025, and the event will provide an opportunity to grab some exclusive rewards in the game.

Double Diamond Top-up Event for Holi

The first leaked event under Free Fire MAX Holi Event is Double diamond Top Up Event, where you can get 100% bonus Free Fire Max diamonds on top-up. The event is expected to launch on 18th of March 2025 for the Indian server.

Holi Pass Event

The next rumored Holi Event is the Holi Pass Event, and the event is expected to launch between 15th March 2025 to 18th March 2025.

Holi Special Gold Royale Event

Another event that is expected to launch as a part of the upcoming Holi Event for the year 2025 is the Holi Special Gold Royale Event. This event will bring the Old Gold Royale Bundles or the Old Holi Event bundles as rewards to the platform. Holi Special Gold Royale Event is expected to launch by the 20th of March 2025 in the game.

Evo Bonanza Holi Event 2025

Evo Bonanza Holi Event is another rumored event for Holi celebrations in Free Fire MAX, and it will be an Evo upgrade event. Evo Bonanza Holi Event is expected to launch on the 24th of March 2025.

Color Splash Event

Color Splash Event for Holi is expected to run from 12th March through 14th March 2025. The event will give you an opportunity to grab the Holi Magic Cube for free. You will also get free banners; free Holi emotes and Gloo wall in the Holi event. You will also get an opportunity to claim free legendary gun skin in the upcoming Holi event.

Free Fire MAX Holi Event is expected to launch in March 2025. More details will be provided once Garena releases official information on the event.

