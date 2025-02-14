Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Ring and Shot Through the Heart Event-Win Free Skyboard

Free Fire Max is celebrating Valentine’s Day, and two new events have been launched for the love bugs in the game. The first event was the Emote Royale Event and the latest Valentine’s Day event is the Valentine’s Ring Event. Valentine’s Day Emote Royale Event provided you with an opportunity to grab some exclusive love emotes, while the new Valentine’s Ring Event provides you with an opportunity to grab some exclusive Desire-themed Male and Female Bundles.

Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Ring Event- Launch

Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Ring Event was launched on the 13th of February 2025 and will stay on the server till the next 11 days. It is a Luck Royale Event, so the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You will need 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 200 diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Ring Event- Rewards

Thorny Desire Bundle (Male)

Rosy Desire Bundle (Female)

Katana- Spiky Desire

Parachute- Love in the Air

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

Alternatively, if you don’t get the desired bundle through spinning, you can exchange your Universal Ring Tokens against various rewards in the event. Here are the Universal Ring Tokens and the rewards associated with them:

Thorny Desire Bundle x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Rosy Desire Bundle x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Katana- Spiky Desire x 50 Universal Ring Tokens

Parachute- Love in the Air x 50 Universal Ring Tokens

Backpack- Rossette Desire x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Grenade- Thorny Desire x 20 Universal Ring Tokens

Loot Box- Rosy Desire x 20 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match) x 15 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Nightslayer Grizly (SVD + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Night Bite (Charge Buster + Kar98k) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Cosmic Teleportia Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX Shot Through the Heart Event

Free Fire MAX has also launched a new Valentine’s Day event ‘Shot Through the Heart’. The event brings free reward ‘Limited Skyboard’, if you eliminate enemies or help up to win the fight. You just need to complete certain missions on your screen in order to win the limited skyboard for free.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Shot Through the Heart Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the ‘Activities’ section.

Here, go to ‘Shot Through the Heart’ event.

Complete the missions on the screen to win a limited skyboard for free.

Free Fire MAX Valentine’s Day Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can spin with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win the rewards they want from the event.

