Free Fire MAX Band Emotes Step Up Holi Event-Win a Cool Baarat Dance Emote

Free Fire MAX offers cool and exclusive rewards to the players through various in-game events that are launched across various servers. To add more fun to Holi Celebrations on the platform, Free Fire MAX has just launched a new Band Emotes Step Up Event. The event brings cool emotes like the Baarat Dance and Chac-Chac as premium rewards to the gaming platform. The new emote Baarat Dance is an Indian-themed reward and this makes it really cool for the players associated with the Indian server. Free Fire MAX Band Emotes Step Up Event is a Luck Royale event, but the rules of the event are a little different from other Luck Royale Events.

Free Fire MAX Band Emotes Event Launch

The event was launched on March 8, 2025 and will be available through March 14, 2025.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Band Emotes Step Up Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Here, you need to go to the Band Emotes event.

How to Get Rewards in the Free Fire MAX Band Emotes Step Up Event?

The prize pool for the event is a combination of premium items and basic items. 1 spin in the event will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 7 spins will cost you 1033 diamonds. The event guarantees a Wonder Prize in 7 spins. The price of the spin increases after each spin and resets will take place after the Wonder Prize is won. There will be 4 rounds of making spins, and an additional 10% discount will be provided in each round.

· First round: 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 199 and 599 diamonds.

· Second round: 8, 17, 35, 62, 89, 179 and 539 diamonds.

· Third round: 7, 15, 31, 55, 80, 161 and 485 diamonds.

· Fourth or final round: 6, 13, 27, 49, 72, 144, and 436 diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Band Emotes Step Up Event- Rewards

Premium Items

· Chac-Chac Emote

· Keyboard Player Emote

· Baarat Dance Emote

· Guitar Groove Emote

Basic Prizes

· Sterling Futurnetic (Groza + Heal Sniper) Weapon Loot Crate

· The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

· Luck Royale Vouchers

· Supply Crate

· Gold Royale Vouchers

· Armor Crate

Players will not receive the same basic prize in the event. Once a player wins a Wonder Prize, the basic prize pool will be reset. This is an exclusive opportunity for the players to win more rewards, as the same prizes will not be repeated in the event.

