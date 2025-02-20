Free Fire MAX New Moco Store Event February 2025-Get Koi Descend Arrival Animation

Free Fire MAX launches new theme-based events on a regular basis, and all these events offer some exclusive theme-based rewards to the players. Free Fire MAX updates are also launched on a regular basis, and the next upcoming update OB48, will be officially launched on February 26th 2025, and along with the update launch you would be able to access the Holi Event on the Free Fire MAX platform.

One of the recent events in Free Fire MAX is the Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event for February 2025. Free Fire MAX keeps two collections of rewards for the players in the Moco Store event. The first is the Grand collection and the other is the Bonus collection. The players can choose two items of their choice from the two collections, and after making their selection, they would need to acquire the items by spinning with the help of their Free Fire MAX diamonds. Moco Store event is a pure luck-based event and the players can try their luck to get the chosen items in the event. The items once chosen and acquired will not be repeated and the players will have to spend more diamonds with every subsequent spin in the event. Free Fire MAX Moco Store event, Arrival Animation, for February 2025 comes with some exclusive rewards like the Koi Descend Arrival Animation (equip to display special effects during team matchmaking on profile), Persia Valor Bundle and many more.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event- Launch Date

The new Moco Store event for February 2025 was launched on 19th of February 2025, and will be available for the next 12 days on the server.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event?

Open Free fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section on your home screen.

Now, go to ‘Arrival Animation Event’ and choose the rewards you want.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event Arrival Animation February 2025- Rewards

Grand Prize

Koi Descend Arrival Animation

Persia Valor Bundle (Male)

Thompson- Fierce Demilord Gun Skin (Accuracy ++, Damage +, Magazine –)

Superjock Dash Arrival Animation

Persia Prowess Bundle (Female)

SCAR- Nightfire Kami Gun Skin (Accuracy ++, Rate of Fire +, Movement Speed –)

Other Prizes

Koi Skyfin

Backpack- Festive Growl

Loot Box- Warrior’s Loot

Gloo Wall- Potential

Backpack- Mirror

Motorbike- Pacific Breeze

How will Your Prize Pool Look Like?

If you select Koi Descend Arrival Animation as your Grand Prize and Koi Skyfin as your Bonus prize, then your prize pool will have these prizes-

Koi Descend Arrival Animation

Koi Skyfin

Luck Royale Voucher

Gold Royale Voucher

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

How to Make Spins in the Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event?

Select one Grand Prize item and 1 Bonus Prize item.

Click on ‘Confirm’.

There will be a total of six items displayed on the screen (including the prizes chosen by you), and you will be allowed to spin maximum 6 times to get the rewards you have chosen.

Your first spin will cost you 9 diamonds and the number of diamonds required will increase for every subsequent spin. You will be required to spend 19 Diamonds for the second spin, 49 Diamonds for the third spin, 79 Diamonds for the fourth spin, 179 Diamonds for the fifth spin and 499 Diamonds for the sixth spin.

You might get your desired prize in the first spin or in the sixth spin.

Moco Store event will be available for the next 12 days, and the players can choose the prizes they want from the event. Also, every prize pool is unique in the Moco Store Event. The event is purely luck-based, and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to spin and get their chosen prize.

