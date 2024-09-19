Free Fire MAX Masterplan Ring Event- Mechanic Masterplan Bundle Look

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game which is well known for all the innovative events that are launched on its platform. Free Fire MAX OB46 update came with the exciting Gloo Nova Event, where the players got a chance to explore the power of Gloo. Recently, Free Fire Max has launched a new Free Fire MAX Masterplan Ring Event for the server. The event was launched on 18th of September 2024 and will be available on the server for the next 15 days. Free Fire MAX Masterplan Ring Event offers exclusive rewards like the Mechanic Masterplan Bundle, Gearing Blueprint Bundle and fabulous gun skins like the AN94- Carrot Imp- Head. The event is a pure luck-based event and the players need to use their Free Fire Max diamonds to spin in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Masterplan Ring Event?
- Open Free Fire Max on your device.
- Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Now, go to the Masterplan Ring Event.
- You will need 20 diamonds for the first spin and to make 11 spins in the event you will need to spend 200 Free Fire Max diamonds.
Free Fire MAX Masterplan Ring Event- Rewards
- Mechanic Masterplan Bundle (Male)
- Gearing Blueprint Bundle (Female)
- Lightning Facepaint
- Skyboard- Mass Transit
- Universal Ring Token x 1
- Universal Ring Tokens x 2
- Universal Ring Tokens x 3
- Universal Ring Tokens x 5
- Universal Ring Tokens x 10
- Universal Ring tokens x 100
- Name Change Card
- Room Card
- Cube Fragment
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
- VALANTINES Weapon Loot Crate
Free Fire MAX Masterplan Ring Event- Exchange Rewards
The players can exchange the Universal Ring Tokens earned through spinning for various other in-game items and rewards in the event. Here are the rewards you can get in exchange for the Universal Ring Tokens earned by you through spinning in the event.
- Mechanic Masterplan Bundle (Male)- 120 Universal Ring Tokens
- Gearing Blueprint Bundle (Female)- 120 Universal Ring Tokens
- Lightning Facepaint- 80 Universal Ring Tokens
- Skyboard- Mass Transit- 30 Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card- 40 Universal Ring Tokens
- Room Card- 15 Universal Ring Tokens
- Cube Fragment- 5 Universal Ring Tokens
- Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate- 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate- 4 Universal Ring Tokens
Weapon Attributes
Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate and VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate can be opened to receive a random gun skin in the event.
Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
AN94- Carrot Imp- Head Gun Skin
Attributes
- Damage ++
- Accuracy +
- Magazine –
UMP- Carrot Imp- Head Gun Skin
Attributes
- Accuracy +
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed –
VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate
AK47- VALENTINES Gun Skin
Attributes
- Accuracy ++
- Damage +
- Magazine –
AWM- VALENTINES Gun Skin
Attributes
- Reload Speed +
- Rate of Fire +
- Magazine –
Free Fire MAX Masterplan Ring Event is available on the server for the next 15 days. The players can access the event and get all the exclusive rewards.
