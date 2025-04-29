Free Fire MAX Midnight Fist Faded Wheel Event-Get Fist Midnight Knuckles

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where innovative events and gameplay updates are launched on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Recently, Free Fire MAX had launched Midnight Ace event for the server, where the players could use the opportunity to grab the popular character Oscar and a limited time Gloo wall for free. Now, the latest event in Free Fire MAX is Midnight Fist and the event brings an opportunity for the players to get an exclusive reward Fist- Midnight Knuckles by taking part in the event. The event has already been launched for the server and it is a Faded Wheel Luck Royale event.

Free Fire MAX Midnight Fist Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Midnight Fist event launches on April 29, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 15 days. Midnight Fist is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to grab rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Midnight Fist Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Midnight Fist Event.

On the screen you need to select two prizes that you do not want from the event. Just click on the bottom left area of the prize to select those two prizes.

Then, click on ‘Confirm’.

Now you can make spins using your Free Fire Max Diamonds. You will require 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds for your first spin and diamonds required will increase with each draw in the event.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Midnight Fist Event- Rewards

Fist- Midnight Knuckles

Cube Fragment x 2

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Motorbike- Midnight Scrambler

Supply Crate x 2

Bat- Vibes Basher

Hawk Wing (Vector) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate x 2

Backpack- Midnight Monster

Free Fire MAX Midnight Fist Faded Wheel Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to spin and grab some exclusive rewards in the event.

