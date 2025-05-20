Free Fire MAX Shoes Royale Event-Conquer the Battlefield with Alligator Slippers

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game that is well-known for its regular gameplay updates and popular events. On May 21, 2025, Free Fire MAX will be celebrating its 8th Anniversary event with the launch of the OB49 Update across all servers. Apart from the regular gameplay updates, Free Fire MAX launches innovative events like the Emote Royale Event and the Heal Pistol events, which bring some exclusive rewards for the players. The recent event launched in Free Fire MAX is the Shoes Royale event, and the event brings some exclusive rewards like the Alligator Slippers and the Tiger Slippers to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Shoes Royale Event- Release Date

The event was launched today on May 20, 2025, and will be available on the server for the next 7 days. It is a Luck Royale Event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Shoes Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Shoes Royale Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX Diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 90 Free fire MAX diamonds.

You are guaranteed to receive a Grand Prize within 50 spins in the event.

There is no repeated Grand Prize in the event.

Free Fire MAX Shoes Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Alligator Slippers

Shark Slippers

Tiger Slippers

Ducky Sandals

Other Prizes

Pumpkin Knight (Top)

Conqueror of Life (Top)

Savage Lurker (Bottom)

Staple Wanderer (Bottom)

Star Oracle (Head)

Hope Seeker (Head)

Surgeon Rogue (Shoes)

Meow Pro Pitcher (Shoes)

Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate

Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate

Royal Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Gloden Roar (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate

Road Savvy (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

Kami Series (M82B + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Hawk Wing (Vector) Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blossoms (M60) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Free Fire MAX Shoes Royale event will stay on the server for a limited time. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event and earn some exclusive rewards.

