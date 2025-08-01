Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab 2 Free Rewards Calendar-Complete Schedule

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 has been launched across all servers on July 30, 2025, along with the OB50 Update. Every such collaboration comes with some paid events and some free events, where the players can grab some free rewards. Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 has also come with a free rewards calendar and this is the opportunity, where the players can complete some daily missions and earn some exclusive rewards in the event.

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2- Free Rewards Calendar

Epic Ninja Trials

Epic Ninja Trials have started on August 1 and will continue till August 31, 2025. In Epic Ninja Trials players get an opportunity to challenge five legendary Ninjas, Itachi, Orochimaru, Pain, Madra, and Obito. Each of the ninja will unleash their signature jutsu in the event. You might not succeed initially in the event, and every time you come out short, Minato will appear and encourage you to lift up your spirits. Also, your chances of winning increase with every attempt and when the challenge is successful, epic conquering jutsu will be performed.

The Grand Prize for the event is the Orochimaru Bundle and along with that every Ninja you challenge in the event, helps you win a 10-spin voucher for their bundle. Also, you can collect all the Akatsuki keepsakes in match during the event, and grab the special Akatsuki title to show off.

Special Title- Akatsuki

The event begins on July 30, 2025 and ends on August 31, 2025. You need to play matches in order to claim exclusive Akatsuki Title for free. You can use all Akatsuki Keepsakes to claim the special reward.

Akatsuki has Arrived

This event will also run from July 30 to August 31, 2025. You need to log in regularly to claim exclusive rewards like Akatsuki Avatar and Banner.

Akatsuki’s Invasion

The event will run from July 30 till August 10, 2025. You need to complete some daily missions in order to earn free rewards in the event. The missions will refresh daily at 4am in the morning. Some of the free rewards that you can grab for completing missions in the Akatsuki’s Invasion event are 1000 x Free Fire MAX Gold, Detonating Clay Bird, Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate, and Parachute Akatsuki Theme.

Ninja Reunion

The event will run from July 30, 2025 to August 13, 2025. It is friend callback event and the free rewards include Detonating Clay Bird, Gold Royale Voucher, Rogue Ninja Headband, Free Fire MAX Gold x 10000.

These events will be followed by more events, which have not yet been launched on the platform. More details will be revealed on these events closer to their launch date on the platform.

Great Shinobi Clash

The event will run from August 2, 2025 to August 8, 2025.

The Undying Trails

The Undying Trails, will run from August 9, 2025 to August 17, 2025.

Ninjustsu Master

The event will run from August 16, 2025 to August 25, 2025.

Red Moon Finale

The final closing event Red Moon Finale, will launch on August 24 and will run till August 31, 2025 on the platform.

Free Fire MAX free rewards calendar is the best opportunity to earn some exclusive rewards in big events and crossovers. You just need to complete some daily missions in order to get your exclusive reward.

