God of War Next Game Release Date Reportedly Leaked by an Insider

God of War Series has a huge fan following, and every game in the series has served as a fascinating addition to its predecessor. The Series successfully managed to move on from Greek mythology to Norse mythology, and no wonder since the release of God of War Ragnarok, the fans have been craving for another game in the series. There have been various rumors on the web about a potential God of War next game that would take Kratos to Egypt, but Sony has been completely quiet over these leaks, and that is the reason why there is no official information on the next game in the popular God of War Series.
God of War Series Next Game Release Date- Latest Rumors
Now, some recent leaks by an insider, Jeff Grubb, reveal that the rumored God of War spin-off is reportedly set to launch in 2026. These leaks have been posted by the user ‘TCMF Games’ on ‘X’. The rumors reveal that an announcement on the upcoming God of War game was expected this year, but based on the rumors the announcement will now be made closer to its new launch window. God of War fans were expecting a sequel this year, but the rumors suggest that the game will now be released in 2026. PlayStation has still not made any official announcement on the upcoming game, but an announcement is expected from Sony closer to the release date of the game. The game is being rumored to be a 2.5D Metroidvania-style game, and is expected to be set in ancient Greece. The game could feature Deimos, Kratos’ brother, as a playable character. The game will be a prequel to the entire God of War Series, as it is being rumored to take place before Kratos becomes a God (pre-God of War 1). The project name for the next God of War Game is ‘GOW x Blasphemous’, and the game is being developed under the supervision of Santa Monica Studio. This game would be a smaller project, as Santa Monica would need time to work on the next, big God of War Game project.
Here is the post on 'X' by 'TCMFGames':
Earlier rumors on God of War Next game revealed that the game would be set in Egypt, and would be based on Egyptian mythology. Later, there were some rumors around Atreus being the main playable character in the game, where he was on a quest to find the giants. There were also rumors that Kratos would not be a playable character in the game, but these were just rumors.
Sony’s next project on God of War game could either be big or small, but it would definitely be capable of delivering what the fans expect from it. God of War Series have always taken the fans on a mystical journey, where the real magic starts with a captivating storyline coupled with a fabulous gameplay, and the next game in the series is also expected to follow a similar path that speaks excellence.
