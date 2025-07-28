Free Fire MAX OB50 Update Link and Ninja Trials Release-BR/CS Changes

Free Fire MAX New Update OB50 will launch on July 30, 2025, and along with that all the servers will see the launch of Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Crossover Chapter 2. The chapter 1 for the crossover was launched earlier this year and was a huge success. Now, to capitalize on the success of the powerful crossover between Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden, Free Fire MAX will be launching some new events in the new chapter of the crossover. The Ninja Trials for the crossover are about to start, and there is a lot more happening on the battlefield, which will change the game for the players. Also, OB50 Update will bring a new character Rin Yagami, new character skill updates and weapon updates in the game.
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2- Release Date
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 will be launched across all servers on July 30, 2025, along with the OB50 Update.
Free Fire MAX Update OB50 Download Link for Android Devices (Link will be active on July 30, 2025)
Here are the events, rewards, and gameplay changes in the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2:
Epic Ninja Trials
Epic Ninja Trials have started, and this is where the players get an opportunity to challenge five legendary Ninjas, Itachi, Orochimaru, Pain, Madra, and Obito. Each of the ninja will unleash their signature jutsu in the event. You might not succeed initially in the event, and every time you come out short, Minato will appear and encourage you to lift up your spirits. Also, your chances of winning increase with every attempt and when the challenge is successful, epic conquering jutsu will be performed.
The Grand Prize for the event is the Orochimaru Bundle and along with that every Ninja you challenge in the event, helps you win a 10-spin voucher for their bundle. Also, you can collect all the Akatsuki keepsakes in match during the event, and grab the special Akatsuki title to show off.
BR/CS Gameplay Changes
Ninja Trials will add some exciting, new changes to the BR/CS matches also. In Battle Royale (BR), Sukuyomi transforms the usual Blue High Tier Loot into a fiery red zone, where you will find better loot and tons of Ninja-themed items. When the Sukuyomi ends, a special airdrop will appear right in the centre of the red zone. You will also find Akatsuki keepsakes scattered across the map. You can grab one to reveal the corresponding Akatsuki member skill. The only drawback here is that anyone holding a keepsake will be visible to other players on the map. Additionally, you can join either a Akatsuki or the Hidden Leaf in the match to cool elimination effects when you take down enemies from the opposing side.
In Clash Squad (CS) Cyber Points are now Red Moon Points, and when the points of the two teams in CS add up to 2, the red moon appears in the sky in the next door. CS matches get ninja-themed giveaway and you will see it in spawn points, cyber air drops, booyah effects, and the CS Store.
New Character- Rin Yagami
Rin Yagami is swift and silent, and has entered the battlefield. She is the shadow of the Yagami Clan and has the capability to strike fear into the hearts of the enemy with he seeking Kunai. Up to three Kunai float around her over time. When she lands shots on an enemy or a gloo wall, kunai flies towards the target, and the farther a kunai travels the deadlier it is. Rin’s kunai deals massive damage to gloo walls and 3 kunais can shatter a gloo wall instantly.
Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 will launch with the new OB50 Update. You will get an opportunity to play some Ninja matches in the BR/CS gameplay, and along with that you can take part in various events which will help you to grab various exclusive ninja bundles and rewards.
