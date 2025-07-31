Free Fire MAX Ninja Squad Treasure Event-How to Get 100 Free Diamonds?

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where currently the battlefield has transformed into a spooky Ninja war front. This is because of the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Collab Chapter 2 that has been launched across all servers along with the OB50 update. Free Fire MAX x Naruto collab Chapter 2 brings some new events like Ninja Trials and the Itachi Ascension Event, where the players get an opportunity to grab some exclusive rewards like the Itachi Bundle. Now, in a recent Top Up event, Squad Treasure, Free Fire MAX is offering an opportunity to the players to create a squad for top-up and earn 100 Free Fire MAX diamonds for free along with a Hokage Hat.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Ninja Squad Treasure Event- Release Date

It is a Free Fire MAX Top-Up event and has been launched today on July 31, 2025. The event will be available on the server for the next 15 days. You need to top-up with your squad in order to earn extra rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Ninja Squad Treasure Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, click on the diamond icon on the top of your screen.

Now, under top up events on the left, go to Squad Treasure event.

Here, you can either join the recommended squad or you can create your own squad of up to five members.

Once, you have created your own squad, each of your squad member needs to top up 100 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Once your squad’s 100 diamonds top up is complete every member in the squad gets some extra rewards like Free Fire MAX diamonds and the Hokage hat.

Free Fire MAX Ninja Squad Treasure Event- Squad Top Up Rewards

Luck Royale Vouchers x 5- Top up reward for a squad of 5

Free Fire MAX Diamonds x 50- Top Up reward for a squad of 4

Hokage Hat- Top Up Reward for a squad of 3

Free Fire MAX Diamonds x 50- Top up reward for a squad of 2

Luck Royale Vouchers x 5- Top up reward for a squad of 1

Free Fire MAX Ninja Squad Treasure Event- Rules

You can only claim the rewards after you have completed your Top up mission.

The more members complete the top up mission, the more rewards you can claim.

For the current event, each reward can only be claimed once.

Free Fire MAX Ninja Squad Treasure event will stay on the server for a limited time. You are required to form a squad for top up in order to earn rewards after the top up mission is complete.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX New Update OB50 Pre-Registration Opens Today-Get Login Rewards

Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring Event-How to Get AUG Mars Landcrusher?

Free Fire MAX Fist x Gun Skin Event-Get USP 2 Sharp Tactician Gun and Fist KO

GTA 6 Leaked Again-Release Delay, New Pricing and PS5 Bundles Info