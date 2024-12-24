Free Fire MAX New BR Ranked Season 43-Release, Rewards, Rank Resets

Free Fire MAX BR and CS Ranked Season refer to players losing or gaining Ranked points based on their performance in the season. Once the ongoing season concludes, the players are rewarded based on their ranks, and the new season begins with rank resets and new challenges and missions for the players. One of the most interesting points of any New BR or CS Ranked Season is the rewards associated with it, as every reward or recognition rewarded by Free Fire MAX to the players can be used by them to showcase their gaming expertise in the gaming community. However, reaching higher levels in BR Ranked Season is not an easy task, and the players really need to work their way up in order to push up their ranks.

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 43- Release Date and Time

Current BR Ranked season 42 will be there on the server till the 1st of January, 2025 (12:30 P.M. IST). The players who reach the Diamond I tier in this BR Ranked Season would be able to unlock M1014 S:42 Dahan. As soon as the BR Ranked Season 42 ends, a new BR ranked Season 43 will be launched on January 1st,2025, at (2:30 P.M. IST). A gap of two hours is given for enabling smooth transitioning between the two seasons.

Free Fire MAX New BR Ranked Season Rank Resets

Every new BR Ranked Seadon comes with rank Resets and the players will be demoted to lower ranks as per the list given here:

Bronze (I-III) -> Bronze I

Silver (I-III) -> Bronze II

Gold (I-IV) -> Silver I

Platinum (I-IV) -> Silver II

Diamond (I-IV) -> Gold I

Veer -> Golden II

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 43- Rewards

Just like the other BR Ranked Seasons, BR Ranked Season 43 will also offer some exclusive rewards like new outfits, gun skins, a new banner, a new bat skin and much more. This season will have the M249-S43 as the main gun skin from the Exclusive Rank-Up Rewards section. A new Heroic Bundle, S43 Heroic Bundle would be available in the new season. Here are some of the exclusive rewards for the new BR Ranked Season 43.

BR Rank Heroic Rank Bundle (Male)

BR Rank M249 S43 Exclusive

BR Rank Bat S43 Exclusive

BR Rank S43 Skyboard

BR Rank S43 Veer Avatar

BR Rank S43 Valor Banner

BR Rank S43 Master Banner

FAQ

When will BR Ranked Season 42 end?

BR Ranked Season 42 will end on 1st January, 2025 at 12:30 PM (IST)

What day and time will the new BR Ranked Season 43 release?

New BR ranked Season 43 will release on 1st January 2025 at 2:30 PM (IST)

Free Fire MAX new BR Ranked Season 43 comes with new rank resets and exclusive rewards. The players need to level up their game to reach the desired level in the game.

