How to Get Auroras Holler AUG in Aurora Royale Event in Free Fire MAX?

Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new Luck Royale event ‘Aurora Royale’. The event will stay on the server for the next 5 days and the players can make spins in the event to win Aurora Holler Aug Gun skin. Aurora Royale is a pure luck-based event, and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards like the Aug- Aurora’s Holler and Backpack- Auroa’s Watchfox.

How to Access the Aurora Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Aurora Royale Event.

You will need 15 Free Fire MAX diamonds to make 1 spin and 150 Free Fire MAX diamonds to make 11 spins in the event.

Grand Prize guaranteed in less than or equal to 50 spins.

No repeated Grand Prize.

Free Fire MAX Aurora Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Aug- Aurora’s Holler

Frosty Furry (Facepaint)

Backpack- Aurora’s Watchfox

Other Prize

Chunky Shades

Green Sunglasses

Evening Petal (Top)

Glow Lotus (Bottom)

Loot Box- Winter’s Delight

Parachute- Destiny Guardian

Parang- Soundwave Thrasher

Weapon Attributes

AUG- Aurora’s Holler

Attributes

Damage ++

Armor Penetration +

Range –

Free Fire MAX Aurora Royale Event 2024 will stay for only 5 days on the server. Players have limited time to take part in the event and win AUG- Aurora’s Holler.

