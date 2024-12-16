How to Get Auroras Holler AUG in Aurora Royale Event in Free Fire MAX?

Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new Luck Royale event ‘Aurora Royale’. The event will stay on the server for the next 5 days and the players can make spins in the event to win Aurora Holler Aug Gun skin. Aurora Royale is a pure luck-based event, and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards like the Aug- Aurora’s Holler and Backpack- Auroa’s Watchfox.
How to Access the Aurora Royale Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Now, go to the Aurora Royale Event.
- You will need 15 Free Fire MAX diamonds to make 1 spin and 150 Free Fire MAX diamonds to make 11 spins in the event.
- Grand Prize guaranteed in less than or equal to 50 spins.
- No repeated Grand Prize.
Free Fire MAX Aurora Royale Event- Rewards
Grand Prize
- Aug- Aurora’s Holler
- Frosty Furry (Facepaint)
- Backpack- Aurora’s Watchfox
Other Prize
- Chunky Shades
- Green Sunglasses
- Evening Petal (Top)
- Glow Lotus (Bottom)
- Loot Box- Winter’s Delight
- Parachute- Destiny Guardian
- Parang- Soundwave Thrasher
Weapon Attributes
AUG- Aurora’s Holler
Attributes
- Damage ++
- Armor Penetration +
- Range –
Free Fire MAX Aurora Royale Event 2024 will stay for only 5 days on the server. Players have limited time to take part in the event and win AUG- Aurora’s Holler.
