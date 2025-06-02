Free Fire MAX New Evo Vault Event-Get M4A1 Infernal Draco and AN94 Evil Howler

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where new updates and new events are launched on a regular basis to keep the gameplay interesting for the players. After the Trogon x AC80 Ring Event, a new Evo Vault Event has now been launched for the server. The new Evo Vault event brings exclusive gun skins like the M4A1 Infernal Draco and AN94 Evil Howler to the platform. Evo Vault event is an important event in Free Fire MAX, as it provides you with an opportunity to grab some exclusive gun skins in the game.

Free Fire MAX New Evo Vault Event- Release Date

The event was released today, on June 2, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 30 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players are required to make spins with the help of their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to earn exclusive rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Evo Vault Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You are guaranteed an Evo Gun in 50 spins or less in the event.

You will get Evo Tokens, if you win owned guns in the event.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Rewards

AN94- Evil Howler

M4A1- Infernal Draco

M1887- Sterling Conqueror

MPS- Platinum Divinity

Bonfire

Platinum Divinity (MPS) Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate

Pocket Market

Armor Crate

Evil Howler (AN94) Token Crate

Gold Royale Voucher

Sterling Conqueror(M1887) Token Crate

Secret Clue

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

M1887- Sterling Conqueror

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Movement Speed –

M4A1- Infernal Draco

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

AN94- Evil Howler

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Accuracy –

MPS- Platinum Divinity

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event will stay on the server for a limited time. You are required to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.





Also Read:

Free Fire MAX 8th Anniversary Celebrations Begin May 21, 2025-New Solara Map

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event -Get Midnight Peruse and FFWC Throne Emotes

GTA 6 Trailer 2 and Screenshots Did Not Reveal Every Location on the Map-Rumors

GTA 5 DLC Rumored to Release on June 17, 2025-Fans Want a Michael or Mansion DLC